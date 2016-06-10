RSS

Class

13312681_1744452952441794_523890256726060559_n.jpg.jpe

Be funny. Okay: now be funny while singing. Okay: now be funny while singing in the context of a story. If any of this sounds at all easy, you’re probably not realizing there’s also an audience watching you that might be losing its patience... more

Jun 10, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

There are several reasons to be impressed with In Tandem’s Summer Conservatory program. The one-month course for students ages 11-15 is taught by Dr. Shannon Sloan-Spice. She’s a talented local theatre professional who studied at the British Ameri.. more

Jun 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

women.jpg.jpe

Jul 17, 2014 5:43 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

First Stage is presenting the March sisters in March. Director John Maclay is putting together a production of the Allan Knee musical based on Louisa May Alcott’ Little Women this coming March as the First Stage Children’'s Theatre Academy Young.. more

Feb 28, 2011 11:26 AM Theater

A group of theatre professionals sit around over pizza casually discussing things and a few years later, there’s a large group of people watching a free outdoor production of The Tempest in the shadow of Alverno. Optimist Theatre’s first Shakesp.. more

Feb 10, 2011 11:24 AM Around MKE

blogimage6223.jpe

Think the state Republicans are solely focused on creating jobs? Hmm… According to the 15 bills already being circulatedby Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowocjobs aren’t always front and center. Take the one that.. more

Jan 3, 2011 6:01 PM Daily Dose

So we drove a car for a family member out to LA in order to make it to the Rose Bowl. Round trip airline tickets were $1200 when we check a few weeks before the game and those prices made the trip impossible for us. Then my boyfriend's uncle float.. more

Jan 3, 2011 2:21 PM More Sports

The sinking of the Titanic dominates the opening of “Downton Abbey,” the hit British series airing stateside on PBS’ “Masterpiece Classic” starting this weekend. Reading the news at his breakfast table, the Earl of Grantham is mortified. For him.. more

Jan 3, 2011 1:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12841.jpe

Some of the most poignant video-game signifiers in Edgar Wright’s movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World weren’t visual, they were auditory. Wright set several scenes to music from “The Legend of Zelda,” calling the game’s more

Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10483.jpe

One might assume that a Milwaukee rapper who calls himself a Martian with the soul of a hippie would be an East Side alternative MC with aspirations of being on a label like Def Jux or Rhymesayers. That Pretty Ricky Phontaine fits better wi... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 4 Comments

blogimage6254.jpe

Ray LaMontagne is perhaps the most devout Stephen Stills fan on the planet, claiming to have quit his job to pursue music after hearing a Stills song, then collaborating with Stills’ daughter on his debut album. Stills is an appropriately e... more

Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If conservative leaders no longer even try to offer serious solutions to national problems © 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more

Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage6245.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When I was in high school, Kurt Vonnegut was my favorite living novelist, and in college, National Review ,Books more

Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage6222.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6223.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments

123976251249e546502b1df.jpg.jpe

I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? So listen, maybe it's the ye High School Musical 3: Senior Year ,Art for Art's Sake more

Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage1324.jpe

To promote their upcoming album, MursFor President, Murs and 9th Wonder have... released another album. They put Sweet Lord, an unreleased, 10-track collaboration recorded before President, online for free last night. No big surprises.. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Found this on Deadspin Mallards fans eat beetles for free Duck Blind tickets (with photos)                The Capital Times                                      7/18/2008 6:49 am Would you eat a beetle for $30? Well, as many as 250.. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Earlier this week the Kenosha News ran an article about the mixed reaction Jessica Simpson's first country concert received at the Country Thunder Festival in Randall, Wis. The story was quickly picked up by national media outlets—particularly a l.. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES