Classic Rock
R. Mutt: The Dash
Rare is the musical classicist who can inhabit a genre without coming off as a revivalist. On his third album, The Dash, Milwaukee’s R. Mutt achieves that sort of classicism when it comes to classic rock. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:43 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
John Fogerty @ The Riverside Theater
John Fogerty largely stuck to the hits Sunday night—and there were a lot of them. more
May 23, 2016 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Album Review: Fleetwood Mac's Tusk Deluxe Edition
Flush with the platinum success of Rumours (1977), Fleetwood Mac took a path slightly less obvious on their follow-up, Tusk (1979). more
Dec 17, 2015 1:23 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Eric Clapton at 70
The problem Eric Clapton long faced was that he accomplished so much during his first six years as a recording artist that everything afterward sounded like an epilogue. Unlike his contemporary, Ji,Album Reviews more
Nov 19, 2015 9:54 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Cavewives Embrace Classic-Rock Tradition in an Indie World
The Cavewives’ debut album is proudly indebted to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Summerfest Has Entered Its Post-Boomer Era
Summerfest announced its final 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner this morning, OneRepublic, a pop band the fits right in on a schedule filled with relatively youthful draws. Other Amphitheater attractions this year include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, .. more
May 14, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Men w/ Absolutely and Midnight Reruns @ Cactus Club
The Men’s approach to music favors growth and movement, reflecting an aversion to the stagnation that could so easily trouble a lesser band. The band’s early releases offer a post-punk squall,,Concert Reviews more
Apr 14, 2014 11:49 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Auditions for God
So Soulstice Theatre is staging a production of Woody Allen's God. It's a really fun existential play from 1975. A one-act that features cameo appearances by Blanche DuBois, Diabetes, Hepatitus, Trichinosis and Woody Allen himself. And so Soulstic.. more
Sep 12, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rock’n’Roll High School
Rock’n’Roll High School was going to be the turning point for the Ramones, their breakthrough to a mass audience. So some fans of the punk rock pioneers fervently hoped at the time of the movie’s 1979 release. It wasn’t meant to be, yet the issue .. more
May 2, 2010 1:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kansas
Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock with the epic excesses of prog-rock, Kansas scored a pair of monster hits in the ’70s—“Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”—and a handful of lesser sing more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Phil Vassar
Country singer Phil Vassar built his singing career the old-fashioned way, by first paying his dues as a songwriter. He penned hits for bigger stars like Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson in the ’90s before issuing his self-titled debut in 2000. ... more
Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
2009, the Year Indie-Rock and Hip-Hop Tied the Knot
Well, it's good see that somebody found a use for Peter, Bjorn and John's wildly uneven latest album, Living Thing. If that record arrived half-formed, then Mick Boogie's re-imagining of that record, the Re-Living Thing mixtape—available for free.. more
Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Quiz Time At The Apollo
With two shows in a row Sunday, I wasn’t going to have much time between the Off The Wall show and the Rep Cabaret show. Little did I know that I’d have only roughly ten minutes to make it from Off The Wall’s studio theatre space, across the stree.. more
Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
George Ray McCormick Burns Away the Demons
Upon closer inspection the viewer senses that every mark in the basswood attempts to burn Climbing Out of Hell ,Art more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Columbo III
The first thing you notice watching an episode of “Columbo” isn’t that we know who committed the murder but the relatively long buildup to murder. Jerry Orbach and the “Law and Order” squad would already be grilling the suspect by the time a “Col.. more
Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Free Brew (Radio, That Is)
That shirtless fat dude from all those Clear Channel billboards has a reason to dance extra grotesquely this week. Yesterday the radio giant announced that Milwaukee's not-quite-classic-rock station, 97.3 The Brew, will air without commercials on .. more
Mar 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Fray and Chicago @ The Marcus Amphitheater
The Fray and Chicago have been announced as the latest Summerfest headliners. The Fray, a Denver piano-rock band that conquered the charts when their single “How to Save a Life” became the unofficial theme to “Grey’s Anatomy,” will affirm t.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Think Floyd
Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd aims to recreate the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, so they make ample use of lasers and light shows. Their shows ca... more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Twilight the Movie
It can’t touch Harry Potter for scope of popularity but in some pockets of pop culture, the Twilight series has reached Beatlemania in intensity. The “young adult” novels about a handsome teenage vampire boy and the mortal girl who loves him have.. more
Nov 21, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Marxist Plot
Brett Favre didn’t wear “004” on Sunday, but last week he was depictedas a secret agent in some media. It was learned that Favre, whobitterly left Green Bay for the ,Sports more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports