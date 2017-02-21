RSS

Classic Rock

rmutt.jpg.jpe

Rare is the musical classicist who can inhabit a genre without coming off as a revivalist. On his third album, The Dash, Milwaukee’s R. Mutt achieves that sort of classicism when it comes to classic rock. more

Feb 21, 2017 2:43 PM Album Reviews

fogerty.jpg.jpe

John Fogerty largely stuck to the hits Sunday night—and there were a lot of them. more

May 23, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

fleetwoodmactusk-500x500.jpg.jpe

Flush with the platinum success of Rumours (1977), Fleetwood Mac took a path slightly less obvious on their follow-up, Tusk (1979). more

Dec 17, 2015 1:23 PM Album Reviews

music_eric_clapton-144b855ba58b4f8bae34cc399476aa8d.jpg.jpe

The problem Eric Clapton long faced was that he accomplished so much during his first six years as a recording artist that everything afterward sounded like an epilogue. Unlike his contemporary, Ji,Album Reviews more

Nov 19, 2015 9:54 AM Album Reviews

musicgateway_thecavewives.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

The Cavewives’ debut album is proudly indebted to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:35 PM Music Feature

reo speedwagon.jpg.jpe

Summerfest announced its final 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner this morning, OneRepublic, a pop band the fits right in on a schedule filled with relatively youthful draws. Other Amphitheater attractions this year include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, .. more

May 14, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

the men.jpg.jpe

The Men’s approach to music favors growth and movement, reflecting an aversion to the stagnation that could so easily trouble a lesser band. The band’s early releases offer a post-punk squall,,Concert Reviews more

Apr 14, 2014 11:49 AM Concert Reviews

So Soulstice Theatre is staging a production of Woody Allen's God. It's a really fun existential play from 1975. A one-act that features cameo appearances by Blanche DuBois, Diabetes, Hepatitus, Trichinosis and Woody Allen himself. And so Soulstic.. more

Sep 12, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

Rock’n’Roll High School was going to be the turning point for the Ramones, their breakthrough to a mass audience. So some fans of the punk rock pioneers fervently hoped at the time of the movie’s 1979 release. It wasn’t meant to be, yet the issue .. more

May 2, 2010 1:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10285.jpe

Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock with the epic excesses of prog-rock, Kansas scored a pair of monster hits in the ’70s—“Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”—and a handful of lesser sing more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9535.jpe

Country singer Phil Vassar built his singing career the old-fashioned way, by first paying his dues as a songwriter. He penned hits for bigger stars like Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson in the ’90s before issuing his self-titled debut in 2000. ... more

Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4309.jpe

Well, it's good see that somebody found a use for Peter, Bjorn and John's wildly uneven latest album, Living Thing. If that record arrived half-formed, then Mick Boogie's re-imagining of that record, the Re-Living Thing mixtape—available for free.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

With two shows in a row Sunday, I wasn’t going to have much time between the Off The Wall show and the Rep Cabaret show. Little did I know that I’d have only roughly ten minutes to make it from Off The Wall’s studio theatre space, across the stree.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage7186.jpe

Upon closer inspection the viewer senses that every mark in the basswood attempts to burn Climbing Out of Hell ,Art more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The first thing you notice watching an episode of “Columbo” isn’t that we know who committed the murder but the relatively long buildup to murder. Jerry Orbach and the “Law and Order” squad would already be grilling the suspect by the time a “Col.. more

Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3055.jpe

That shirtless fat dude from all those Clear Channel billboards has a reason to dance extra grotesquely this week. Yesterday the radio giant announced that Milwaukee's not-quite-classic-rock station, 97.3 The Brew, will air without commercials on .. more

Mar 26, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2864.jpe

The Fray and Chicago have been announced as the latest Summerfest headliners. The Fray, a Denver piano-rock band that conquered the charts when their single “How to Save a Life” became the unofficial theme to “Grey’s Anatomy,” will affirm t.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5272.jpe

Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd aims to recreate the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, so they make ample use of lasers and light shows. Their shows ca... more

Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It can’t touch Harry Potter for scope of popularity but in some pockets of pop culture, the Twilight series has reached Beatlemania in intensity. The “young adult” novels about a handsome teenage vampire boy and the mortal girl who loves him have.. more

Nov 21, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4310.jpe

Brett Favre didn’t wear “004” on Sunday, but last week he was depictedas a secret agent in some media. It was learned that Favre, whobitterly left Green Bay for the ,Sports more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES