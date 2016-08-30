RSS

Classic Slice

A guide to some of the Milwaukee area’s finest pizzerias. more

Aug 30, 2016 2:51 PM Dining Out

Gluten-free pizza crust is a saving grace for those with Celiac disease, a concern about GMOs in commercial farming or a desire to avoid “wheat belly.” Among the Milwaukee pizzerias offering this option are Transfer Pizzeria Café, Ian’s ... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:28 PM Dining Out

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Alisa Malavenda, daughter of an Italian pizzaiolo living in New York City, surveys the Milwaukee area’s pizza offerings, especially the Napoletana varieties. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:28 AM Eat/Drink 16 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES