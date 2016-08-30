RSS
Classic Slice
2016 Pizza Guide
A guide to some of the Milwaukee area’s finest pizzerias. more
Aug 30, 2016 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Gluten-Free Crust: How It’s Made and Where to Find It
Gluten-free pizza crust is a saving grace for those with Celiac disease, a concern about GMOs in commercial farming or a desire to avoid “wheat belly.” Among the Milwaukee pizzerias offering this option are Transfer Pizzeria Café, Ian’s ... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:28 PM Selena Milewski Dining Out
Finding Authentic Pizza in Milwaukee
Alisa Malavenda, daughter of an Italian pizzaiolo living in New York City, surveys the Milwaukee area’s pizza offerings, especially the Napoletana varieties. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:28 AM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink 16 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!