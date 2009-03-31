RSS

Classical Music Review

Erich Wolfgang Korngold was one of the stellar names in movie music during Hollywood’s Golden Age. Those were the years before producers slapped a few pop oldies onto the soundtrack and called it musical direction. In the 1930s and ‘40s studio or.. more

Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1724.jpe

With their high-gloss arena-rock, flashy live shows and tender, soundtrack-ready songs, Northern Room had appropriately been flagged as one of Milwaukee's most commercially promising bands, but the group announced yesterday that they will be break.. more

Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1724.jpe

TheFine Arts Quartet finished their spring season in fine form last Sunday,proving that 31/2Miles to the Center of Somewhere ,Classical Music/Dance more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

True, the Green Zone is under attack but, hey, most of the shells havemissed the Americans hunkered down in the zone. True, the Mahdi Army ofMoktada al-Sadr, the militant Shiite cleric, operating out of Iran,defeated the Iraqi Army even though .. more

Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM News Features

blogimage864.jpe

The snowstormlast week forced a cancelled rehearsal of the Milwaukee SymphonyOrchestra, Don Giovanni ,Classical Review more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES