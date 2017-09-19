Classical Music
High Standards at Milwaukee Symphony's Season Opener
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra opened its new season this weekend under guest conductor Cristian Măcelaru, while the search for a new music director continues after Edo de Waart’s departure. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:59 PM Rick Walters
Lenny Would Have Loved It
The Southwestern Suburban Symphony played several different works in fine, entertaining manner in their latest concert, “A Bernstein Banquet." more
Aug 22, 2017 2:25 PM John Jahn
Challenging Guest Artists Featured at Present Music Season Finale
Present Music returned to the Wherehouse for its season closer Friday evening with two performances, one at 6 p.m. (which I attended), the second at 9. The concert was curated by guest music direct
Jun 6, 2017 3:35 PM Rick Walters
Edo de Waart Ends on a High Note
Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more
May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Rick Walters
Edo de Waart's Effortless Command
The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more
May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Rick Walters
Not Your Great-Great Grandparents' 'Mikado'
Are we to fault the Victorian Era's Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert for not being sensitive enough to realize that their operetta, The Mikado, might be seen as offensive to a foreign culture they s
Mar 21, 2017 2:06 PM John Jahn
Florentine Opera Stages a Rousing 'Don Giovanni'
The Florentine Opera's production of Don Giovanni was a rousing tribute to one of Mozart's most sophisticated operas. Creative staging intrigued the audience from the outset as mummified maidens c
Mar 21, 2017 2:02 PM Steve Spice
Skylight's Wonderfully Expressive, Musical 'Beast'
Local opera lovers need to make it to the richly charming Skylight Music Theatre production of what is titled Beauty and the Beast, an adaptation of the André Grétry 1771 opera Zémire et Azor. Ever
Mar 21, 2017 1:38 PM Rick Walters
Stas Venglevski’s Brilliant Recital
On Sunday afternoon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, I was able to hear a recital by the brilliant local bayan player Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva, a Belarussian cimbalom player making her American debut. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:52 PM Rick Walters
Uneven Night at the Milwaukee Symphony
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Friday evening was a mixed bag, with good and not-so-good elements. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:50 PM Rick Walters
Frank Almond's Talents in Full Display for 'Winds and Strings'
It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Rick Walters
Mid-Century Moderns in Top Form at MSO Concert
Two mighty works from the mid-20th century showed the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in top form on Saturday evening. more
Jan 23, 2017 10:41 AM Rick Walters
Rose Ensemble’s Rich Vocal Blend at Early Music Now Concert
On Saturday, the Rose Ensemble performed to a full house audience in Saint Joseph Center Chapel. With its very high arched ceiling, its acoustics are ideal for choral music. more
Dec 12, 2016 2:44 PM Rick Walters
Thoughtstorm: Tales from the Electric Ocean
Keyboardist Jeffrey Konkol recently released Tales from the Electric Ocean, a solo album recorded under the name Thoughtstorm. If the title of this instrumental blend of electronic soundscapes, prog rock and classical music sounds similar t... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:02 PM Michael Popke
Mozart-Haydn-Prokofiev Mix and Match
Guest conductor Cristian Mӑcelaru led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a good performance of Mozart, Prokofiev and Haydn last weekend. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:59 PM Rick Walters
The ‘Enigma’ of Edward Elgar at the MSO
Guest conductor David Danzmayr led the Enigma Variations with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening—the latter an excellent and evolved ensemble that sounded terrific and sophisticated throughout the performance. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:11 PM Rick Walters
Exquisite Fretwork at Early Music Now’s Season Opener
Sister Carrie, a two-act opera by Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein, received an outstanding launch by the Florentine Opera. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:10 PM Rick Walters
Florentine Opera Hits the Right Notes in World Premiere of ‘Sister Carrie’
Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson's Quorum.
Oct 11, 2016 3:06 PM John Jahn
Frankly Music’s Terrific Season Opener
In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more
Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters
Richard Strauss’ ‘Four Last Songs’
A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Rick Walters