The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra opened its new season this weekend under guest conductor Cristian Măcelaru, while the search for a new music director continues after Edo de Waart’s departure. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:59 PM Classical Music

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony played several different works in fine, entertaining manner in their latest concert, “A Bernstein Banquet." more

Aug 22, 2017 2:25 PM Classical Music

Present Music returned to the Wherehouse for its season closer Friday evening with two performances, one at 6 p.m. (which I attended), the second at 9. The concert was curated by guest music direct,Classical Music and Dance more

Jun 6, 2017 3:35 PM Classical Music

Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more

May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Classical Music

The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more

May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Classical Music

Are we to fault the Victorian Era’s Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert for not being sensitive enough to realize that their operetta, The Mikado, might be seen as offensive to a foreign culture they s,Classical Music and Dance more

Mar 21, 2017 2:06 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera’s production of Don Giovanni was a rousing tribute to one of Mozart’s most sophisticated operas. Creative staging intrigued the audience from the outset as mummified maidens c,Classical Music and Dance more

Mar 21, 2017 2:02 PM Classical Music

Local opera lovers need to make it to the richly charming Skylight Music Theatre production of what is titled Beauty and the Beast, an adaptation of the André Grétry 1771 opera Zémire et Azor. Ever,Theater more

Mar 21, 2017 1:38 PM Classical Music

On Sunday afternoon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, I was able to hear a recital by the brilliant local bayan player Stas Venglevski and Tatyana Krasnobaeva, a Belarussian cimbalom player making her American debut. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:52 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Friday evening was a mixed bag, with good and not-so-good elements. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:50 PM Classical Music

It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Classical Music

Two mighty works from the mid-20th century showed the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in top form on Saturday evening. more

Jan 23, 2017 10:41 AM Classical Music

On Saturday, the Rose Ensemble performed to a full house audience in Saint Joseph Center Chapel. With its very high arched ceiling, its acoustics are ideal for choral music. more

Dec 12, 2016 2:44 PM Classical Music

Keyboardist Jeffrey Konkol recently released Tales from the Electric Ocean, a solo album recorded under the name Thoughtstorm. If the title of this instrumental blend of electronic soundscapes, prog rock and classical music sounds similar t... more

Nov 22, 2016 4:02 PM Album Reviews

Guest conductor Cristian Mӑcelaru led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a good performance of Mozart, Prokofiev and Haydn last weekend. more

Nov 15, 2016 2:59 PM Classical Music

Guest conductor David Danzmayr led the Enigma Variations with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening—the latter an excellent and evolved ensemble that sounded terrific and sophisticated throughout the performance. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:11 PM Classical Music

Sister Carrie, a two-act opera by Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein, received an outstanding launch by the Florentine Opera. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:10 PM Classical Music

Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:06 PM Classical Music

In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Classical Music

