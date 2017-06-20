Classical Review
A Captivated Contrast at Milwaukee Symphony’s Final Concert for the Season
The final Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra classical subscription concert of the season captivated with an engaging program of contrasting pieces; MSO Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur made a strong debut in his first subscription concert appeara... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:11 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Edo de Waart Ends on a High Note
Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more
May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
An Exhilarating 'Barber of Seville' from Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera Company took on the classic Barber of Seville with success. more
May 9, 2017 2:41 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Present Music’s Sonic Museum Tour a Success
No Present Music exploration of an unconventional venue has been more artistically successful than the event they held throughout various exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum last Saturday evening. more
May 2, 2017 1:36 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
De Waart Conducts a Transformed MSO in 'The Planets'
MSO Music Director Edo De Waart conducted a transformed orchestra; they expertly performed Gustav Holst’s The Planets, Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Rudolf Escher’s Musique pour l’esprit en deuil (Music for the Sp... more
Feb 28, 2017 1:49 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music Dazzles at Pitch Project Concert
Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
‘Zie Magic Flute’ Plays to the Strengths of its Collaborating Artists
The simple fact that Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Quasimondo Physical Theatre’s latest show is called Zie Magic Flute and not Die Zauberflöte is an indication that this is not be your typical Wolfgang Mozart opera production. more
Jan 23, 2017 10:49 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Mid-Century Moderns in Top Form at MSO Concert
Two mighty works from the mid-20th century showed the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in top form on Saturday evening. more
Jan 23, 2017 10:41 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Rose Ensemble’s Rich Vocal Blend at Early Music Now Concert
On Saturday, the Rose Ensemble performed to a full house audience in Saint Joseph Center Chapel. With its very high arched ceiling, its acoustics are ideal for choral music. more
Dec 12, 2016 2:44 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Paganini Also Played Guitar
Frankly Music continued its season last week with a concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, wherein violinist Frank Almond was joined by one of the area’s most notable musicians, guitarist René Izquierdo. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:45 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music Gives Thanks Again
Present Music annual Thanksgiving concert took place last weekend, featuring many talents and a great bill of works, including a new commission from Robert Honstein to honor Present Music’s 35th season. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:27 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The ‘Enigma’ of Edward Elgar at the MSO
Guest conductor David Danzmayr led the Enigma Variations with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening—the latter an excellent and evolved ensemble that sounded terrific and sophisticated throughout the performance. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:11 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music and Quasimondo Haunt the Milwaukee Art Museum
Present Music has performed concerts in the Milwaukee Art Museum many times before, but never before in such an effectively and thoroughly immersive manner. more
Oct 24, 2016 1:16 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Joyce Yang Played with Boldness and Taste
It was an all Tchaikovsky program at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last weekend. While two perennial favorites were heard, a better program of music by this composer could have been chosen. Nevertheless, pianist Joyce Yang was in her element... more
Jun 28, 2016 4:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
‘Thank You. NEXT?’ a Sheer Delight
Milwaukee Opera Theatre peers into the world of aspiring singers more
Jun 28, 2016 9:50 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Strange Night at the Milwaukee Symphony
Jeffrey Kahane led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a concert of jazz-influenced works by American and French composers. Some of the pieces were performed quite brilliantly and others somewhat disappointingly. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music’s Season Finale
The final concert of Present Music’s 2015-2016 season, held at Turner Hall on Friday, June 3, comprised a mixed bag of works by American composers. Guest conductor David Bloom led 17 excellent musicians. more
Jun 7, 2016 2:54 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Renée Fleming with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Though at times singing with a bit too much exaggeration and self-indulgence, there was no denying the beauty of Renée Fleming’s voice in concert with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Asher Fisch. more
May 31, 2016 3:30 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Replicates ‘The Godfather’ (But Why?)
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s live accompaniment to The Godfather, taking place at the Riverside Theater, was largely an acoustic failure. Frankly Music’s season finale concert, “Return of the Tango,” was lively and entertaining in ... more
May 24, 2016 2:22 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Florentine’s Frothy ‘Die Fledermaus’
On Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. the Wisconsin Philharmonic will present Peter and the Wolf at the Shattuck Music Center, preceded at 2 p.m. by an “instrumental petting zoo,” during which “children may try all sorts of orchestral instruments.... more
May 17, 2016 3:56 PM Steve Spice Classical Music