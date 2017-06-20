Classical Review

RSS

The final Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra classical subscription concert of the season captivated with an engaging program of contrasting pieces; MSO Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur made a strong debut in his first subscription concert appeara... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:11 PM Classical Music

Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more

May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera Company took on the classic Barber of Seville with success. more

May 9, 2017 2:41 PM Classical Music

No Present Music exploration of an unconventional venue has been more artistically successful than the event they held throughout various exhibits at the ‪Milwaukee Public Museum‬‬‬ last Saturday evening.‬‬‬ more

May 2, 2017 1:36 PM Classical Music

MSO Music Director Edo De Waart conducted a transformed orchestra; they expertly performed Gustav Holst’s The Planets, Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Rudolf Escher’s Musique pour l’esprit en deuil (Music for the Sp... more

Feb 28, 2017 1:49 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Classical Music

The simple fact that Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Quasimondo Physical Theatre’s latest show is called Zie Magic Flute and not Die Zauberflöte is an indication that this is not be your typical Wolfgang Mozart opera production. more

Jan 23, 2017 10:49 AM Classical Music

Two mighty works from the mid-20th century showed the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in top form on Saturday evening. more

Jan 23, 2017 10:41 AM Classical Music

On Saturday, the Rose Ensemble performed to a full house audience in Saint Joseph Center Chapel. With its very high arched ceiling, its acoustics are ideal for choral music. more

Dec 12, 2016 2:44 PM Classical Music

Frankly Music continued its season last week with a concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, wherein violinist Frank Almond was joined by one of the area’s most notable musicians, guitarist René Izquierdo. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:45 PM Classical Music

Present Music annual Thanksgiving concert took place last weekend, featuring many talents and a great bill of works, including a new commission from Robert Honstein to honor Present Music’s 35th season. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:27 PM Classical Music

Guest conductor David Danzmayr led the Enigma Variations with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening—the latter an excellent and evolved ensemble that sounded terrific and sophisticated throughout the performance. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:11 PM Classical Music

Present Music has performed concerts in the Milwaukee Art Museum many times before, but never before in such an effectively and thoroughly immersive manner. more

Oct 24, 2016 1:16 PM Classical Music

It was an all Tchaikovsky program at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last weekend. While two perennial favorites were heard, a better program of music by this composer could have been chosen. Nevertheless, pianist Joyce Yang was in her element... more

Jun 28, 2016 4:04 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Opera Theatre peers into the world of aspiring singers more

Jun 28, 2016 9:50 AM Classical Music

Jeffrey Kahane led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a concert of jazz-influenced works by American and French composers. Some of the pieces were performed quite brilliantly and others somewhat disappointingly. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

The final concert of Present Music’s 2015-2016 season, held at Turner Hall on Friday, June 3, comprised a mixed bag of works by American composers. Guest conductor David Bloom led 17 excellent musicians. more

Jun 7, 2016 2:54 PM Classical Music

Photo by Decca Timothy White

Though at times singing with a bit too much exaggeration and self-indulgence, there was no denying the beauty of Renée Fleming’s voice in concert with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Asher Fisch. more

May 31, 2016 3:30 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s live accompaniment to The Godfather, taking place at the Riverside Theater, was largely an acoustic failure. Frankly Music’s season finale concert, “Return of the Tango,” was lively and entertaining in ... more

May 24, 2016 2:22 PM Classical Music

Photo by Kathy Wittman

On Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. the Wisconsin Philharmonic will present Peter and the Wolf at the Shattuck Music Center, preceded at 2 p.m. by an “instrumental petting zoo,” during which “children may try all sorts of orchestral instruments.... more

May 17, 2016 3:56 PM Classical Music

