Early Music Now Celebrates 30th Anniversary Season
Early Music Now's 30th anniversary season begins Saturday,Oct. 8, and explores a full range of Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroquemusic performed by world-class international early music specialists inlandmark Milwaukee venues.
Mirrors Musical Previews This Month
Acclaimed composer Billy Kirchen will be offering a sneak preview of a new work later this month. The special one-night-only performance features songs from his upcoming Mirrors: The Mind Full Musical--a show on which he has collaborated w
‘Thank You. NEXT?’ a Sheer Delight
Milwaukee Opera Theatre peers into the world of aspiring singers
Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The 13 musicians in Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn filled the intimate Northern Lights Theater with joyous Mexican music Friday night.
Big and Bold. Present Music Presents… Mozart?!
The minimalist. The experimentalist. The master. PresentMusic proudly brings the music of three composers together in a big way fortheir 34th season opener, Mozart?! Saturday, September 5th at theHelene Zelazo Center.Join as the lines between
Present Music Connects the Past
Anodyne Coffee proved an interesting setting for a concert that linked modern works to their historical inspirations.
Jon Mueller and Friends Celebrate Design at AIGA's "Futura Extra Bold" Concert
Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w
Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra at UWM Recital Hall
The Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra has been around longer than the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Florentine Opera and every other musical ensemble in the city.
Present Music Opens with Five Times the Ince
Present Music will open its 33rd season Aug. 30 with Ince by Ince, a program of five recent works by Turkish American composer Kamran Ince, including three American premieres. These pieces cover great ground stylistically, says Ince, who wi
From Baroque to Classical
While the lives of Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767) and Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) were not closely intertwined, they did intersect in more than just a casual manner. Of immediate interest is the upcoming
Alec Wilder (University of Illinois Press), by Philip Lambert
Although not widely recognized today, Alec Wilder's songs were sung by Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra and performed by Keith Jarrett and Kenny Burrell. His compositions for the concert hall combined jazz with classical
Francis Fails to Bring Out Best of MSO
Programming—what music to play, in what combination and order, and by whom—is an elusive yet fundamental aspect of any classical concert. Though the individual elements of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert
Mahogany Frog
When a band calls itself Mahogany Frog, you expect an element of eclectic playfulness to its music. And these Canadians deliver, with a challenging yet fun genre-bending instrumental tour de force. Drawing inspiration...
'Love' All Around at Present Music Concert
American composer Michael Daugherty truly is a Renaissance man. His music is based in popular culture, which he embraces wholeheartedly, yet Romanticism and Postmodernism are also in his blood. Daugherty's music bears out all of these influ
Ralph Vaughan Williams' Fifth in Uihlein Hall
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) is one of the great composers not programmed enough by the MSO
Frank Almond's Rich Sounds at MSO
The music of Russian composer Alexander Glazunov (1865-1936) is not much encountered these days. His deceptively difficult violin concerto, heard last weekend at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, has a few prominent recordings
Ensemble Musical Offering's 'Coffee' Break
Milwaukee's masters of early music, Ensemble Musical Offering, have found a link between the Baroque era and our city's popular Alterra Coffee Roasters in the form of J.S. Bach's "Coffee Cantata." The Prospect Alterra (2211 N. P
MSO's Concert in the Basilica
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber
Goulding Dazzles in Impressive MSO Concert
I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence
Accordionist Stas Venglevski's Classical Side
Look out, Lawrence Welk: There is a new accordion hero in town—Stas Venglevski. And his repertoire is, if anything, wider than Welk's songbook. Born in Moldova in the former Soviet Union, Venglevski won awards in his homeland for his master
