Early Music Now’s 30th anniversary season begins Saturday,Oct. 8, and explores a full range of Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroquemusic performed by world-class international early music specialists inlandmark Milwaukee venues.Fre.. more

Sep 28, 2016 2:21 PM Sponsored Content

Acclaimed composer Billy Kirchen will be offering a sneak preview of a new work later this month. The special one-night-only performance features songs from his upcoming Mirrors: The Mind Full Musical--a show on which he has collaborated w.. more

Sep 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Opera Theatre peers into the world of aspiring singers more

Jun 28, 2016 9:50 AM Classical Music

Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn

The 13 musicians in Mariachi Vargas de TecalitlaÌn filled the intimate Northern Lights Theater with joyous Mexican music Friday night. more

Oct 5, 2015 7:00 AM Concert Reviews

The minimalist. The experimentalist. The master. PresentMusic proudly brings the music of three composers together in a big way fortheir 34th season opener, Mozart?! Saturday, September 5th at theHelene Zelazo Center.Join as the lines between.. more

Aug 28, 2015 4:45 PM Sponsored Content

Photo by Angela Morgan

Anodyne Coffee proved an interesting setting for a concert that linked modern works to their historical inspirations. more

Feb 24, 2015 3:18 PM Classical Music 1 Comments

Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w.. more

Nov 11, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra has been around longer than the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Florentine Opera and every other musical ensemble in the city. more

Oct 28, 2014 11:29 PM Local Music

Present Music will open its 33rd season Aug. 30 with Ince by Ince, a program of five recent works by Turkish American composer Kamran Ince, including three American premieres. These pieces cover great ground stylistically, says Ince, who wi... more

Aug 27, 2014 2:26 AM Classical Music

While the lives of Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767) and Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) were not closely intertwined, they did intersect in more than just a casual manner. Of immediate interest is the upcoming more

May 6, 2013 5:00 PM Classical Music

Although not widely recognized today, Alec Wilder’s songs were sung by Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra and performed by Keith Jarrett and Kenny Burrell. His compositions for the concert hall combined jazz with classical more

Mar 28, 2013 5:21 PM Books

Programming—what music to play, in what combination and order, and by whom—is an elusive yet fundamental aspect of any classical concert. Though the individual elements of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert more

Nov 8, 2012 3:00 PM Classical Music

When a band calls itself Mahogany Frog, you expect an element of eclectic playfulness to its music. And these Canadians deliver, with a challenging yet fun genre-bending instrumental tour de force. Drawing inspiration... more

Oct 9, 2012 12:51 PM Album Reviews

American composer Michael Daugherty truly is a Renaissance man. His music is based in popular culture, which he embraces wholeheartedly, yet Romanticism and Postmodernism are also in his blood. Daugherty's music bears out all of these influ... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) is one of the great composers not programmed enough by the MSO... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The music of Russian composer Alexander Glazunov (1865-1936) is not much encountered these days. His deceptively difficult violin concerto, heard last weekend at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, has a few prominent recordings... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Milwaukee's masters of early music, Ensemble Musical Offering, have found a link between the Baroque era and our city's popular Alterra Coffee Roasters in the form of J.S. Bach's “Coffee Cantata.” The Prospect Alterra (2211 N. P more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Look out, Lawrence Welk: There is a new accordion hero in town—Stas Venglevski. And his repertoire is, if anything, wider than Welk's songbook. Born in Moldova in the former Soviet Union, Venglevski won awards in his homeland for his master... more

Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

