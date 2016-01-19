Claudio Parrone Jr.
‘Starlings’: A Fresh Take on Society’s Struggle with Diversity
Ben Parman’s Starlings is a production that everyone—no matter skin color, religious beliefs or sexual preferences—should experience. Parman’s writing is intelligent and deeply moving, comedic and inspiring, fast-paced and intimate. The sho... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Splinter Group’s ‘A Kiss For The Prize Tomato’
Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Wages of Repression
Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Spring Awakening is a success for juxtaposing Victorian sensibilities with believable adolescent tension and expressively delivered rock music. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:56 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Spring Awakening in Summer With Off the Wall
The contemporary rock musical Spring Awakening is one of the most aggressively intense theatrical presentations to be brought to the stage in a long time. It was conceived in the last decade of the last century. After various workshops, co.. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tennessee Williams’ Hidden Gem
Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more
Jun 9, 2015 10:07 PM Selena Milewski Theater
An Off the Wall 'Odyssey'
Off the Wall stages a new adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey which focusses on the struggles of one hero to return home after war. more
Apr 6, 2015 10:14 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Circe and Cyclops in Milwaukee
Off the Wall Theatre’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and classics scholar John Angelos have created a new stage version of Homer’s Odyssey that incorporates film, special effects, giant balloons, hundreds of yards of twine, Kabuki Theater,... more
Mar 25, 2015 10:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Goodbye, Sweet Prince, Or So We All Presume
