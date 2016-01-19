RSS

Claudio Parrone Jr.

Ben Parman’s Starlings is a production that everyone—no matter skin color, religious beliefs or sexual preferences—should experience. Parman’s writing is intelligent and deeply moving, comedic and inspiring, fast-paced and intimate. The sho... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:12 PM Theater

Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more

Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Spring Awakening is a success for juxtaposing Victorian sensibilities with believable adolescent tension and expressively delivered rock music. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:56 PM Theater

The contemporary rock musical Spring Awakening is one of the most aggressively intense theatrical presentations to be brought to the stage in a long time. It was conceived in the last decade of the last century. After various workshops, co.. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more

Jun 9, 2015 10:07 PM Theater

Off the Wall

Off the Wall Theatre

Off the Wall stages a new adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey which focusses on the struggles of one hero to return home after war. more

Apr 6, 2015 10:14 AM Theater

Off the Wall

Off the Wall Theatre’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and classics scholar John Angelos have created a new stage version of Homer’s Odyssey that incorporates film, special effects, giant balloons, hundreds of yards of twine, Kabuki Theater,... more

Mar 25, 2015 10:00 AM Theater

