Claudio Parrone
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’ Celebrates the Birth of Our Nation
: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Dumb Waiter Next Month at the Alchemist
You know what they call a quarter pounder with cheese in France? Doesn’t matter. If the question means anything to you, you should probably know about Harold Pinter. You should probably know about The Dumb Waiter. A couple of hitmen make sma.. more
Mar 13, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Riverwest Co-op Café
Milwaukee’s vegans and vegetarians—with their low cholesterol, radiant complexions and sustained energy—love the Riverwest Co-op Café for its creative breakfast, lunch and dinner menus that boast a wealth of reasonably priced made more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010