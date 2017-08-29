RSS

Clay Matthews

aegateway_aaronroders.jpg.jpe

The Green Bay Packers are poised to return the Lombardi Trophy to Titletown. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:53 PM A&E Feature

kevin-king-17--nfl_mezz_1280_1024.jpg.jpe

Ted Thompson takes far too much criticism for being one of the better draft runners in modern NFL history. The Packers have a process that is second to none, and when they do make a mistake it is almo,Green Bay Packers more

May 1, 2017 11:45 AM Green Bay Packers

guteralsomatthews.jpg.jpe

Paul Noonan breaks down the strong secondary play from Ladarius Gunter and Quinten Rollins in the Packers' win over the Giants, and analyzes the upcoming matchup with the league's best rushing offense in the Dallas Cowboys. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:51 PM Green Bay Packers

nelsonweek.jpg.jpe

Paul Noonan breaks down the Packers' injury-riddled week 3 win against the Detroit Lions. more

Sep 27, 2016 9:21 AM Green Bay Packers

packers.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever/ Packers.com

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the 2015 Green Bay Packers season and discuss their hopes for the future. more

Jan 26, 2016 12:46 AM A&E Feature

jpeppers.jpg.jpe

Packers linebacker was selected to his 9th Pro Bowl after replacing Denver Bronco Von Miller more

Jan 25, 2016 1:52 PM Green Bay Packers

clay.jpg.jpe

Jim Bievers/ Packers.com

The 2015 Packers defense makes them Super Bowl contenders | Sports | Columns | Shepherd Express more

Oct 5, 2015 11:11 AM Green Bay Packers

rodgers- via twitter.jpg.jpe

Via Twitter

With the Packers preseason getting ready to start in oneweek, now is the perfect time to look back on what the team's colorful characters have been doing in the offseason to prepare for the upcoming season.Aaron Rodgers:Appeared on Jeopardy .. more

Aug 6, 2015 9:01 PM Around MKE

lgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses the slow progress of acceptance of LGBT major league sports players. more

Mar 11, 2015 11:20 AM Hear Me Out

social_packersmakesuperbowlappearance.jpg.jpe

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images Sport

Wisconsinites were disappointed that they didn't get to see their beloved Packers play in the Superbowl, but they did get to see them perform... During a commercial spot for Pitch Perfect 2.  It'd have been preferable to see Clay Matthews feeding.. more

Feb 2, 2015 6:46 PM Around MKE

aegateway.jpg.jpe

The Fairly Detached Observers talk about wheat the Green Bay Packers need to improve on for next year after their close loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 18. more

Jan 27, 2015 8:49 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Just heard the news that Packers playersClay Matthews, David Bakhtiari, T.J. Lang, Don Barclay and Josh Sitton make anappearance as an a cappella vocal group in the upcoming movie Pitch Perfect2 (with a title like that, I’m not surprised no Bre.. more

Nov 20, 2014 7:34 PM Around MKE

green bay packers at pittsburgh steelers allen 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Last time the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers met, the iconic franchises with rich winning histories were vying for victory in Super Bowl XLV. While not quite the same immense internation,Sports more

Dec 23, 2013 10:16 AM More Sports

green bay packers scott tolzein philadelphia eagles 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Coming into Sunday’s game, the primary question in Packerland was in regard to how backup Seneca Wallace—who had not started a game since 2011—would fare in his first full game replacing inju,Sports more

Nov 10, 2013 9:53 PM More Sports

packers niners.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

A year can make a world of difference in the NFL.Within the last 365 days, the Alex Smith-led Niners rolled over the Packers in last season’s opener. In January, Colin Kaepernick piloted San Fran,Sports more

Sep 9, 2013 9:22 AM More Sports

blogimage19765.jpe

Seldom does an NFL team need to make amends for a season with only two losses. But when the second comes in the opening round of the playoffs, and it's a no-excuses drubbing... Welcome to the Packers' motivation for 2012. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18574.jpe

Call the Observers what you will—traitors to the American way, apostates to the great creed of sports fandom—but the NFL's annual pageant for restocking its rosters... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

A team of anglers from Hatteras, N.C., had first place wrapped up in the prestigious Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in June. They were salivating over their $1.2 million prize money (including a bonus for what would have been a tournament-... more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage10962.jpe

Lately, the folks who book shows at the Pabst Theater, the Riverside, and the Turner Hall Ballroom have been getting some much-deserved praise for the job they are doing in getting quality bands to play in Milwaukee. No longer just a city t... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES