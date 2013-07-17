RSS

Clayton Hamburg

Optimist Theatre returns this summer with another free, outdoor Shakespeare production. This time around, Optimist stages the show in Kadish Park’s amphitheater overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. The more

Jul 17, 2013 3:15 PM Theater

One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more

Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Theater

Making its debut this past weekend, Aaron Kopec's Help Wanted is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual ... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

So I saw Aaron Kopec's Help Wanted  last night. It was opening night. The tiny Alchemist theatre was absolutely packed. Having seen other shows written by Kopec, I'd expected to like the show.  Didn't expect to love it, though. And I did. It's so.. more

Jun 8, 2012 12:43 PM Theater

blogimage18907.jpe

This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

Aaron Kopec, playwright of Murder Castle and Faust, has explored dark parts of the psyche in productions at the Alchemist Theatre. This summer, however, Kopec offers up Help Wanted, a show that should be less sinister and more subtle... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

  Operating outside of the standard commercial theatre framework, Alchemist Theatre tends to have kind of a fresh sense of promotion. Their advance promo art for their latest show Help Wanted has kind of a flashy fusion to it. Kind of a cross b.. more

May 19, 2012 11:29 AM Theater

Michael Gene Sullivan's adaptation taps into the disturbing universal elements of George Orwell's dystopian classic 1984. The play consists of two extended interrogation scenes separated by an intermission in a vivid Project Empty Space pro... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

There’s something really primal about the metaphor of a prison onstage. There’s a long list of shows that I’ve loved that have been prisoner dramas…Next Act’s Coyote On A Fence in ’05. In Tandem’s Two Rooms in ’06. Pink Banana’s production of So.. more

Jan 21, 2012 10:09 PM Theater

A local theatre critic once suggested that Shakespeare should only really be done by trained professionals. Right. The thing is . . . there'Â™s a kind of universal vitality to Shakespeare that almost begs for contemporary mutation. I want to see.. more

Apr 27, 2011 11:36 AM Theater

There was a crispness to the early autumn air south of downtown. It was opening night of Carte Blanche's Studios' somewhat stylish staging of The Taming of the Shrew. As things began to get rolling, it became apparent that Mike Keiley was having.. more

Sep 24, 2010 7:45 PM Theater

blogimage8331.jpe

There are a lot of pieces to assemble toplay one of Bird’s songs—tape loops, AndrewBird performs two shows at the Pabst Theater this weekend, playing with a fullband ,Music Feature more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage8269.jpe

“Flipper’s”dolphin trainer, Ric O’Barry, came to regard the creat The Cove ,Film more

Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage7850.jpe

The Fox Valley’s resident jazz heads prefer variety to traditionalism. Claiming that if they played Miles Davis and John Coltrane all night it would put their audience to sleep, The Jazz Orgy plays a variety of funk, Latin, Cajun or whateve... more

Sep 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage6819.jpe

In the '80s Marshall Crenshaw could find a bittersweet shadow of melancholy on the sunnies Jaggedland ,CD Reviews more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage5859.jpe

Defying the timeworn archetype of the cigar-chomping, loud-mouthed insult comedian, Norm MacDonald delivers his pointed barbs from behind a veneer of amiable aloofness, allowing him to feign innocence after even the most incendiary barbs. A... more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES