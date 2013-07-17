Clayton Hamburg
Like It in the Park
Optimist Theatre returns this summer with another free, outdoor Shakespeare production. This time around, Optimist stages the show in Kadish Park’s amphitheater overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. The more
Jul 17, 2013 3:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare in Kadish Park
One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more
Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist Theatre's Witty 'Help Wanted'
Making its debut this past weekend, Aaron Kopec's Help Wanted is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual ... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Aaron Kopec's Bedtime Allegory For The Information Age
So I saw Aaron Kopec's Help Wanted last night. It was opening night. The tiny Alchemist theatre was absolutely packed. Having seen other shows written by Kopec, I'd expected to like the show. Didn't expect to love it, though. And I did. It's so.. more
Jun 8, 2012 12:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pink Banana's Hit-and-Miss 'End of the World'
This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 3 Comments
Carnal 'Help Wanted' at Alchemist Theatre
Aaron Kopec, playwright of Murder Castle and Faust, has explored dark parts of the psyche in productions at the Alchemist Theatre. This summer, however, Kopec offers up Help Wanted, a show that should be less sinister and more subtle... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Looking Forward to Help Wanted
Operating outside of the standard commercial theatre framework, Alchemist Theatre tends to have kind of a fresh sense of promotion. Their advance promo art for their latest show Help Wanted has kind of a flashy fusion to it. Kind of a cross b.. more
May 19, 2012 11:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Orwell's '1984' Inhabits Alchemist Stage
Michael Gene Sullivan's adaptation taps into the disturbing universal elements of George Orwell's dystopian classic 1984. The play consists of two extended interrogation scenes separated by an intermission in a vivid Project Empty Space pro... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Loving The Prison of the Unseen
There’s something really primal about the metaphor of a prison onstage. There’s a long list of shows that I’ve loved that have been prisoner dramas…Next Act’s Coyote On A Fence in ’05. In Tandem’s Two Rooms in ’06. Pink Banana’s production of So.. more
Jan 21, 2012 10:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fools For Tragedy In My Mind's Eye
A local theatre critic once suggested that Shakespeare should only really be done by trained professionals. Right. The thing is . . . there'Â™s a kind of universal vitality to Shakespeare that almost begs for contemporary mutation. I want to see.. more
Apr 27, 2011 11:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ensemble Dynamics: Carte Blanche's Taming of the Shrew
There was a crispness to the early autumn air south of downtown. It was opening night of Carte Blanche's Studios' somewhat stylish staging of The Taming of the Shrew. As things began to get rolling, it became apparent that Mike Keiley was having.. more
Sep 24, 2010 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Andrew Bird: Destroyer of Perfection
Andrew Bird: Destroyer of Perfection

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature 1 Comments
The Cove
The Cove

Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Jazz in the Park w/ The Jazz Orgy
The Fox Valley’s resident jazz heads prefer variety to traditionalism. Claiming that if they played Miles Davis and John Coltrane all night it would put their audience to sleep, The Jazz Orgy plays a variety of funk, Latin, Cajun or whateve... more
Sep 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Marshall Crenshaw
Marshall Crenshaw

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Norm MacDonald - CANCELED
Defying the timeworn archetype of the cigar-chomping, loud-mouthed insult comedian, Norm MacDonald delivers his pointed barbs from behind a veneer of amiable aloofness, allowing him to feign innocence after even the most incendiary barbs. A... more
Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee