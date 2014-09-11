RSS

Clean Energy

800px-wayne_national_forest_solar_panel_construction_(3725051641).jpg.jpe

Sep 11, 2014 3:51 PM Daily Dose

solar_energy_facts.jpg.jpe

Sep 5, 2014 6:05 PM Daily Dose

pink banana.jpg.jpe

PinkBanana Theatre is turning 10 thisyear. That might not sound like a whole lot, but 10 years is more like acentury in Milwaukee theater years. (give or take a couple of decades.) Anytheater company that’s lasted that long deserves to celebra.. more

Jun 4, 2014 11:47 AM Theater

blogimage5653.jpe

Well, that's what you get when you trust Willie Nelson with a secret. Details about this year's Farm Aid benefit concert were supposed to be revealed on Monday, Aug. 2, but this week on Sirius XM's "The Bill Mack Show," co-founder Nelson let it sl.. more

Jul 30, 2010 1:24 PM On Music

blogimage10665.jpe

After a somewhat rocky wide on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. They’re hoping for a series victory after the Cubs bested them 2-1 earlier this month. more

Apr 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10640.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10342.jpe

One of the biggest questions posed by the state’s proposed Clean Energy Jobs Act is whether it will produce more jobs in the state or force manufacturers to cut their workforce because of increased energy costs.Last week, Randall Swisher, f... more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage5653.jpe

Snot-nosed but bighearted, Milwaukee’s Chinese Telephones for years turned out some of the city’s most endearing pop-punk, making ample, welcome nods to Screeching Weasel. Faced with the departure of their drummer, they decided to call it ... more

Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES