Clean Energy
Learn More about We Energies’ Clean Energy Rate Changes Tonight
Sep 11, 2014 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Huge New Poll Numbers for Clean Energy Options in Wisconsin
Sep 5, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
10 Years of the Banana
PinkBanana Theatre is turning 10 thisyear. That might not sound like a whole lot, but 10 years is more like acentury in Milwaukee theater years. (give or take a couple of decades.) Anytheater company that’s lasted that long deserves to celebra.. more
Jun 4, 2014 11:47 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Farm Aid Coming to Miller Park Oct. 2
Well, that's what you get when you trust Willie Nelson with a secret. Details about this year's Farm Aid benefit concert were supposed to be revealed on Monday, Aug. 2, but this week on Sirius XM's "The Bill Mack Show," co-founder Nelson let it sl.. more
Jul 30, 2010 1:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers vs Cubs
After a somewhat rocky wide on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. They’re hoping for a series victory after the Cubs bested them 2-1 earlier this month. more
Apr 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Value of Names
Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Will Clean Energy Help Wisconsin’s Job Prospects?
One of the biggest questions posed by the state’s proposed Clean Energy Jobs Act is whether it will produce more jobs in the state or force manufacturers to cut their workforce because of increased energy costs.Last week, Randall Swisher, f... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Chinese Telephones w/ Killer Dreamer, The Dopamines, Pigs on Ice, Possible Fathers and Jambox
Snot-nosed but bighearted, Milwaukee’s Chinese Telephones for years turned out some of the city’s most endearing pop-punk, making ample, welcome nods to Screeching Weasel. Faced with the departure of their drummer, they decided to call it ... more
Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments