Clean Wisconsin
Preserving the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative
Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more
May 16, 2017 4:18 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 5 Comments
Wisconsin's Environment Under Threat
Wisconsin’s environment may be under threat because of a Walker-Trump scheme to weaken the DNR and the EPA. more
Apr 18, 2017 4:35 PM A.J. MacDonald News Features 1 Comments
Huge New Poll Numbers for Clean Energy Options in Wisconsin
Sep 5, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
15 Things You Can Do To Protect Milwaukee's Environment
Earth Day 2014 arrives on the heels of a very grim United Nations report that found climate change is affecting all continents and oceans, causing noticeable disruptions in our food and more
Apr 8, 2014 11:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is there Trouble with Wind Power?
Last week, state Rep. André Jacque (R-De Pere) called on the state to suspend the permitting process for wind projects, saying that the noise created by wind turbines is a danger to the public’s health. more
Jan 9, 2013 12:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A River Runs Through It
Rivers don’t respect political boundaries.So why should clean water advocates be divided by those artificial divisions?That was the thought that launched more
Dec 26, 2012 3:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Environmental Resolutions for the New Year
Jan 13, 2011 8:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
DNR Rejects Waukesha’s Water Application for Now
Jun 10, 2010 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Ouch! Clean Energy Hits a Rough Patch
Apr 16, 2010 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Wisconsin’s Air Is the Dirtiest in the Country Today
Mar 10, 2010 7:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Proposed Waukesha Water Rates Encourage Conservation
City of Waukesha residents mayhave a new incentive to conserve water: higher rates for he Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
