Clement J. Zablocki Va Medical Center

The City of Milwaukee’s Ninth Annual Holiday Drive is underway and this year donations benefit returning soldiers and their families with the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. more

Dec 8, 2015 9:42 PM Expresso

The Battery Factory, a nonprofit organization that focuses on igniting new performance and visual arts projects and organizations, is currently backing Feast of Crispian (FoC), a nonprofit program that uses Shakespeare plays as a tool to h... more

Nov 12, 2014 12:42 AM Expresso

The NationalVeterans Creative Arts Festival is coming to Milwaukee for the first time! Nowin its 26th year, the NVCAF represents thousands of veterans around the countrywho use creative arts as part of their rehabilitation, readjustment, recove.. more

Oct 27, 2014 7:25 PM Around MKE

As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 13 Comments

