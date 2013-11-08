Cleopatra
Zilber’s Empire
Cleopatra , the famously troubledhistorical epic that brought Elizabeth Taylor together with Richard Burton, wasan over-budgeted money loser. It “bombedin Milwaukee and we lost a bundle,” Joseph J. Zilber reports in.. more
Nov 8, 2013 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
'The Search for the Last Queen of Egypt' Comes to Milwaukee
The names of ancient monarchs are mostly dead letters in old books. They are powerless and forgotten... more
Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature 2 Comments
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood
Since the Drew Carey-hosted American remake of the British improv comedy program “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” ended its run in 2003, two of its principal players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of both the American and British vers... more
Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee