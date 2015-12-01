Clergy Sex Abuse
‘Spotlight’ on Lost Journalism
Reliving everything that’s been lost makes Spotlight one of the saddest movies anyone who cares about journalism or their communities will ever see. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Isn’t It Time for Judge Randa to Step Down?
In a big victory for victims of clergy sex abuse, on Monday U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Randa once again got slapped down by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Not only did the appeals court find, contrary to Randa’s or... more
Mar 11, 2015 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Jason Powell Pens Alchemist Holiday Show
Holidaytheater tradition is great. This coming holiday season we have more AChristmas Carol to look forward to. A Cudahy Caroler Christmas continueswith In Tandem as well. As nice as it is to see old classics returning to thestage, it’s incred.. more
Aug 18, 2014 6:14 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bearing False Witness
You’d think lawyers suing a major religion that proclaims itself to be the guiding authority on moral behavior in every aspect of life would have the easiest job in the more
Jul 10, 2013 3:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Supporting the Victims of Clergy Sex Abuse
The latest news of children being abused by Catholic clergy is heart-wrenching. Innocent victims of a despicable crime must be able to seek justice, even if that justice is long delayed. Unfortunately, most victims are unable to have their ... more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso