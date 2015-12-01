RSS

Clergy Sex Abuse

Reliving everything that’s been lost makes Spotlight one of the saddest movies anyone who cares about journalism or their communities will ever see. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:53 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

In a big victory for victims of clergy sex abuse, on Monday U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Randa once again got slapped down by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Not only did the appeals court find, contrary to Randa’s or... more

Mar 11, 2015 11:10 AM Expresso 11 Comments

Holidaytheater tradition is great. This coming holiday season we have more AChristmas Carol to look forward to. A Cudahy Caroler Christmas continueswith In Tandem as well. As nice as it is to see old classics returning to thestage, it’s incred.. more

Aug 18, 2014 6:14 AM Theater

You’d think lawyers suing a major religion that proclaims itself to be the guiding authority on moral behavior in every aspect of life would have the easiest job in the more

Jul 10, 2013 3:33 PM Taking Liberties

The latest news of children being abused by Catholic clergy is heart-wrenching. Innocent victims of a despicable crime must be able to seek justice, even if that justice is long delayed. Unfortunately, most victims are unable to have their ... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

