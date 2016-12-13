Cleveland Indians
Home Movies/Out on Digital 12.15
The 2016 World Series, the official documentary of the games catches the excitement and anticipation at box offices, in the stands and on the field, and moves at a brisker pace than most baseball games. more
Dec 13, 2016 3:42 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Little Richard Makes Peace
A funny thing about the ‘60s was that it made some folks miss the ‘50s. One of the starting points of the era’s nostalgic “rock’n’roll revival” was the show stopping performance documented in Little Richard: Live at theToronto Peace Festival 196.. more
Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers vs. Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers debut their high-profile new addition—Cleveland Indians’ left-handed pitcher C.C. Sabathia—tonight at its 7:05 game against the Colorado Rockies. Expectations are high, as the team believes Sabathia will be the pitcher that ... more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee