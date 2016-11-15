Cleveland
American holidays have become trying, especially family gatherings whose participants would rather not be together. It’s a subject for comedy, and has seldom been handled more provocatively than in Uncle Nick (2015). more
Nov 15, 2016 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Some Relief for Those with Milwaukee Municipal Court Warrants
The next “Warrant Withdrawal Wednesdays” events will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Municipal Court, 951 N. James Lovell St., from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Harmonia
A touch of Appalachian spring can sometimes be heard amid the Balkan melancholy, wiry rhythms and whirling dance steps of Harmonia. The Cleveland band, founded by third-generation American Walt Mahovlich of Hungarian-Croatian heritage... more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Trade Winds Blowing
Phillies land Cliff LeePhiladelphia got Cliff Lee and OF BenFrancisco from Cleveland in exchange for four minor leaguers - asingle-A RH, and a triple-A pitcher, catcher and SS.The deal is pending medicals.Seattle and Pittsburgh in 7-player dealT.. more
Jul 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Maybe CC stands for Classy Chap
This is an ad CC placed in the Cleveland Plain-Dealer thanking the city for their support during his 10 years there. Plain-Dealer story here. more
Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mea Culpa Day-After-a-Monday That-Was-A-Holiday
Yesterday, The Cleveland Plain Dealer ran the rare apology for not using a racial epithet. On Martin Luther King Day. Neat. Phillip Morris, whose parents should have known better before naming him, wrote a column about his discomfort hearing a.. more
Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Acoustic Nights at the Jackalope Lounj
Two local singer-songwriters, Marc Ballini, winner of the 2006 Shepherd Express Best-Of Mi Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments