The sequel to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, shows the growing danger of climate change. It also spends too much time on Gore. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:00 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

“We are in this bizarre political state in which most of the Republican Party still thinks it has to pretend that climate change is not real,” said Jonathan F.P. Rose. more

Nov 21, 2016 11:13 AM Letters to the Future 3 Comments

Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more

Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 15 Comments

Rhea Suh of the Natural Resources Defense Council promises future generations will inherit a world without the dangers of global climate change in this excerpt from Letters to the Future. more

Dec 1, 2015 9:06 PM Letters to the Future 1 Comments

Pope Francis and President Barack Obama are addressing climate change in serious ways, yet Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker continues to deny that it’s a problem, according to members of the grassroots group Organizing for Action (OFA) on its da... more

Sep 8, 2015 3:32 PM News Features 4 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker’s recent proposal to gut the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that not only is he a rabid right-winger, he’s living in denial. more

Jul 28, 2015 10:01 PM Expresso 3 Comments

May 19, 2015 3:10 PM , News Features

The documentary Merchants of Doubt surveys the history of fraudulent corporate science, starting with tobacco and “fire-retardant” fabric laced with toxins and ineffective against flames, but the main topic is global climate change. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:42 PM Film Reviews

Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel have promised to sue the EPA over proposed carbon regulations on coal plants. But Ann Sayers of the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters argues that the proposed rules aren’... more

Jan 20, 2015 10:05 PM Expresso 7 Comments

Scott Walker’s appointees on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission are punishing users of solar energy and are considering implementing a $50 fee for purchases of hybrid or electric cars. more

Jan 13, 2015 10:14 PM Taking Liberties 36 Comments

Research compiled by EarthTalk shows that climate change may threaten the nutritional content of food. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:34 PM News Features 10 Comments

Last week, just after Gov. Scott Walker won re-election on a tax cut platform, Walker and Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced they need $750 million in new taxes and fees to pay for the highway more

Nov 18, 2014 11:02 PM Expresso 10 Comments

Two months before my Colorado community was overwhelmed this week by epic rains, our state's chief oil and gas regulator, Matt Lepore, berated citizens concerned about the ecological impact of hydraulic fracturing and unbridled drilling. Du... more

Sep 20, 2013 12:47 AM News Features

Is there a link between the recent spread of mosquito-borne diseases around the world and environmental pollution? more

Jul 9, 2013 11:18 PM News Features

President Barack Obama won two national elections thanks, in large part, to his campaign’s ability to link his deep and wide grassroots support with the latest social more

Jun 5, 2013 4:31 PM News Features

In case you missed the news, humanity just spent the Earth Day week reaching another sad milestone in the history of catastrophic climate change: For the first time, measurements of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere surpassed 400 parts per more

May 2, 2013 4:44 PM News Features

Having directed NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies for most of the past four decades, James E. Hansen retired this month to devote himself to the scientific activism that has brought both awards and catcalls during more

Apr 28, 2013 8:33 PM News Features

Milwaukeeans have been shivering and wet this past week, so it’s easy to believe that our soggy, cold April means that global warming or climate change isn’t a serious threat.But unfortunately it is. more

Apr 16, 2013 11:41 PM News Features

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, recently spoke with The National Memo about the sequester's automatic budget cuts, the danger of cuts to Social Security, the Keystone XL pipeline, immigration reform more

Mar 24, 2013 4:45 PM News Features

Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the associated pollution-spewing traffic?—Jake Locklear more

Jan 15, 2013 10:49 PM News Features

