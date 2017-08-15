Climate Change
'Inconvenient' Climate for Al Gore's Sequel
The sequel to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, shows the growing danger of climate change. It also spends too much time on Gore. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
What Trump Means for the Environment
“We are in this bizarre political state in which most of the Republican Party still thinks it has to pretend that climate change is not real,” said Jonathan F.P. Rose. more
Nov 21, 2016 11:13 AM Alastair Bland Letters to the Future 3 Comments
We Will Survive a Trump Administration
Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more
Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM Louis Fortis News Features 15 Comments
I’m Fighting for You
Rhea Suh of the Natural Resources Defense Council promises future generations will inherit a world without the dangers of global climate change in this excerpt from Letters to the Future. more
Dec 1, 2015 9:06 PM Rhea Suh Letters to the Future 1 Comments
The Pope and the President Agree: It’s Time to Address Climate Change
Pope Francis and President Barack Obama are addressing climate change in serious ways, yet Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker continues to deny that it’s a problem, according to members of the grassroots group Organizing for Action (OFA) on its da... more
Sep 8, 2015 3:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Is Walker in Complete Denial on the Environment?
Gov. Scott Walker’s recent proposal to gut the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that not only is he a rabid right-winger, he’s living in denial. more
Jul 28, 2015 10:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Global Climate Agreement In the Works
May 19, 2015 3:10 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
‘Merchants of Doubt’
The documentary Merchants of Doubt surveys the history of fraudulent corporate science, starting with tobacco and “fire-retardant” fabric laced with toxins and ineffective against flames, but the main topic is global climate change. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:42 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Walker and Schimel Threaten to Sue the EPA
Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel have promised to sue the EPA over proposed carbon regulations on coal plants. But Ann Sayers of the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters argues that the proposed rules aren’... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Punishing Good Citizenship and Energy Efficiency
Scott Walker’s appointees on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission are punishing users of solar energy and are considering implementing a $50 fee for purchases of hybrid or electric cars. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 36 Comments
EarthTalk
Research compiled by EarthTalk shows that climate change may threaten the nutritional content of food. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:34 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features 10 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is Going the Wrong Way on Roads
Last week, just after Gov. Scott Walker won re-election on a tax cut platform, Walker and Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced they need $750 million in new taxes and fees to pay for the highway more
Nov 18, 2014 11:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Learning From a Thousand-Year Flood
Two months before my Colorado community was overwhelmed this week by epic rains, our state's chief oil and gas regulator, Matt Lepore, berated citizens concerned about the ecological impact of hydraulic fracturing and unbridled drilling. Du... more
Sep 20, 2013 12:47 AM David Sirota News Features
EarthTalk
Is there a link between the recent spread of mosquito-borne diseases around the world and environmental pollution? more
Jul 9, 2013 11:18 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Obama Supporters Are Now ‘Organizing for Action’
President Barack Obama won two national elections thanks, in large part, to his campaign’s ability to link his deep and wide grassroots support with the latest social more
Jun 5, 2013 4:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Real Obstacle to Halting Climate Change
In case you missed the news, humanity just spent the Earth Day week reaching another sad milestone in the history of catastrophic climate change: For the first time, measurements of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere surpassed 400 parts per more
May 2, 2013 4:44 PM David Sirota News Features
The Newsmaker Memo
Having directed NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies for most of the past four decades, James E. Hansen retired this month to devote himself to the scientific activism that has brought both awards and catcalls during more
Apr 28, 2013 8:33 PM Joe Conason News Features
Earth Day 2013
Milwaukeeans have been shivering and wet this past week, so it’s easy to believe that our soggy, cold April means that global warming or climate change isn’t a serious threat.But unfortunately it is. more
Apr 16, 2013 11:41 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
An Interview With AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, recently spoke with The National Memo about the sequester's automatic budget cuts, the danger of cuts to Social Security, the Keystone XL pipeline, immigration reform more
Mar 24, 2013 4:45 PM Joe Conason News Features
EarthTalk
Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the associated pollution-spewing traffic?—Jake Locklear more
Jan 15, 2013 10:49 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features