End of the Day Distraction: Milwaukee's Lakefront
It can be pretty tough to beat a weekend on the water, so for this distraction take a break and enjoy a quiet evening spent along Milwaukee's humble lakefront. more
Jun 3, 2014 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
End of the Day Distraction: Milwaukee Time Lapse
In this distraction, take a little time to enjoy a Milwaukee sunset, snow shower and sunrise. This video was submitted by filmmaker and editor Gregg Monteith. Milwaukee Timelapse from Gregg Monteith on Vimeo. more
May 28, 2014 7:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Admirals vs. Stars
The Milwaukee Admirals’ 7 p.m. game against the Texas Stars tonight at the Bradley Center features a couple of odd promotions. Christopher Knight, the actor who played Peter Brady, will be there with his wife Adrianne Curry, the first more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hating Health Care
We happened to be in Washington, D.C., during the historic passage of health care reform, an achievement that visionary Democratic and Republican presidents had sought for three-quarters of a century.That same day, we walked from the White ... more
Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Hey Juno!
Sixteen year old Juno is smarter than most of the people around her. She knows it and in her prickly sarcasm, her eye-rolling "You're such a dope" tone, she lets everyone know it, too. In director Jason Reitman's Juno, the namesake protagonist (E.. more
Jan 10, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips
Dec 22, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips 9 Comments