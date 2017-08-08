Clock Shadow Creamery
Accomplished Cheese Maker Forms Hill Valley Dairy
Ron Henningfeld’s Hill Valley Dairy, operating since last summer, is a cheese making operation featuring curds, various small-batch styles of cheddar. Look for their wares at the farmers markets in Lake Geneva, Burlington, Mukwonago and Eas... more
Aug 8, 2017 1:55 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Cream City Goes Green
Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more
May 30, 2017 4:46 PM Michael Popke News Features
Squeaky Cheese and More at Clock Shadow Creamery
As one of the few urban creameries throughout the nation, Clock Shadow Creamery (138 W. Bruce St.) has, during its five-year existence, emerged as an award-winning cheese maker. more
May 16, 2017 3:22 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Treat Yourself to Nuts
Since October, Sarah Marx Feldner’s Treat Bake Shop, already renowned as a source for delicious roasted nuts available at many local retailers, has begun operating out of the Marshall Building and now features freshly baked cookies as well. more
Mar 8, 2016 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Not Just for Toast Anymore: 5 Lilies Offers Creative Jams for Any Meal
Jennifer Grundy and Gil Petrovic run 5 Lilies artisanal jam, which offers several varieties available year round and several seasonals as well. Gift baskets are also on offer and, Grundy says, “Homemade jam has the opportunity for multiple ... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:48 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
More than Brats and Cheese
As food writer Lori Fredrich points out in her new book, Milwaukee Food: A History of Cream City Cuisine, Milwaukee is now in the culinary vanguard with urban farming, farm-to-table restaurants and locally sourced food. Fredrich provides a ... more
Oct 6, 2015 7:14 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Urban Ecology Center Hosts Ferment!Milwaukee
The Urban Ecology Center’s Riverside Park location partners with other Milwaukee-based organizations, businesses and experts to present the first annual Ferment!Milwaukee, a free event celebrating the ancient art of fermentation; Saturday, ... more
Sep 29, 2015 8:36 PM Amanda Sullivan Eat/Drink
Walker’s Point
Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more
Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM Susan Harpt Grimes City Guide 1 Comments
Stress-Free Holiday Party Food
I love to entertain for the holidays, but sometimes work-life balance and the time it takes to prepare can be overwhelming. more
Nov 18, 2014 9:17 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Serving Delightful Dinners
Though café is part of its name, Zak’s Café is also a full-service restaurant/bar and a hidden treasure when it comes to evening dining. This two-story venue is cozy and welcoming, with mahogany and green hues back-dropped by Cream City Bri... more
Jun 3, 2014 12:34 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Global Cuisine, Local Sources
A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more
Dec 11, 2013 1:06 AM Lora Nigro Dining Preview
