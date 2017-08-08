RSS

Clock Shadow Creamery

Ron Henningfeld’s Hill Valley Dairy, operating since last summer, is a cheese making operation featuring curds, various small-batch styles of cheddar. Look for their wares at the farmers markets in Lake Geneva, Burlington, Mukwonago and Eas... more

Aug 8, 2017 1:55 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more

May 30, 2017 4:46 PM News Features

As one of the few urban creameries throughout the nation, Clock Shadow Creamery (138 W. Bruce St.) has, during its five-year existence, emerged as an award-winning cheese maker. more

May 16, 2017 3:22 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Since October, Sarah Marx Feldner’s Treat Bake Shop, already renowned as a source for delicious roasted nuts available at many local retailers, has begun operating out of the Marshall Building and now features freshly baked cookies as well. more

Mar 8, 2016 3:48 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Jennifer Grundy and Gil Petrovic run 5 Lilies artisanal jam, which offers several varieties available year round and several seasonals as well. Gift baskets are also on offer and, Grundy says, “Homemade jam has the opportunity for multiple ... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:48 PM Eat/Drink

As food writer Lori Fredrich points out in her new book, Milwaukee Food: A History of Cream City Cuisine, Milwaukee is now in the culinary vanguard with urban farming, farm-to-table restaurants and locally sourced food. Fredrich provides a ... more

Oct 6, 2015 7:14 PM Eat/Drink

The Urban Ecology Center’s Riverside Park location partners with other Milwaukee-based organizations, businesses and experts to present the first annual Ferment!Milwaukee, a free event celebrating the ancient art of fermentation; Saturday, ... more

Sep 29, 2015 8:36 PM Eat/Drink

Photo by Dave Zylstra

Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more

Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM City Guide 1 Comments

I love to entertain for the holidays, but sometimes work-life balance and the time it takes to prepare can be overwhelming. more

Nov 18, 2014 9:17 PM Eat/Drink

Though café is part of its name, Zak’s Café is also a full-service restaurant/bar and a hidden treasure when it comes to evening dining. This two-story venue is cozy and welcoming, with mahogany and green hues back-dropped by Cream City Bri... more

Jun 3, 2014 12:34 AM Dining Preview

A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more

Dec 11, 2013 1:06 AM Dining Preview

One of the more inventive figures from the early ’80s new wave movement, Thomas Dolby remains best known for his 1982 hit “She Blinded Me With Science,” but since that fluke hit, Dolby has spent the more

Nov 6, 2013 2:19 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

