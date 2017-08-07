Close Up Of The Serene
Milwaukee Experimental/Electronic Music Round-Up: Jeff Scott Townsend, Dead Pawn, Luxi, Running in Slow Motion
Some of the most exciting music coming out of Milwaukee is also some of the least likely to be heard. The city is home to countless producers, composers and DJs, many of them quite inventive, and most of them working in isolation and self-releasin.. more
Aug 7, 2017 8:16 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream New Milwaukee Day Singles and Mixes from Plaid Hawaii, Tarek Sabbar and Dope Folks
Let's be honest: This isn't an ideal day to be dropping new music. Kendrick Lamar's latest album, DAMN. , hit streaming services late last night, and even if it weren't fantastic (it is), it would still be sucking all of the oxygen out of the room.. more
Apr 14, 2017 6:38 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Is Milwaukee's Electronic Music Scene on the Brink of a Boom?
There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Liquid City Motors' Heart-Pumping New Single, "Call The Specialists In"
It's hard to tell, because so many of these electronic music micro-movements burn fast then fade away, but the Milwaukee label/artists circle Close Up of the Serene really seems to be on to something special. Its artists are performing all over th.. more
Feb 15, 2017 9:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Decemberists and Mountain Man
The caterwauling Colin Meloy and his troupe of instrumental accomplices deliver an admirable mix of jangle-pop, Americana blues and balladic folk on The Decemberists’ sixth studio album, The King Is Dead , which they released more
Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Moxie Chicks
Abetted by fellow veteran Milwaukee folkie Jym Mooney, among others, acoustic music elder stateswomen The Moxie Chicks have been gigging at feedback-free venues for a few years. Recorded live at The Coffee House, Middle Aged Garage Band fin... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
IfIHadAHiFi w/ Death Dream, Bear Claw and New Brutalism
Milwaukee’s IfIHadAHiFi churned out feverish hooks and pile-driving noise in equal measure on Fame by Proxy , the 2008 album they recorded with Faraquet’s Devin Ocampo and Paper Chase’s John Congleton. Later this year the more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee