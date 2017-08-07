RSS

Close Up Of The Serene

Some of the most exciting music coming out of Milwaukee is also some of the least likely to be heard. The city is home to countless producers, composers and DJs, many of them quite inventive, and most of them working in isolation and self-releasin.. more

Aug 7, 2017 8:16 PM On Music

Let's be honest: This isn't an ideal day to be dropping new music. Kendrick Lamar's latest album, DAMN. , hit streaming services late last night, and even if it weren't fantastic (it is), it would still be sucking all of the oxygen out of the room.. more

Apr 14, 2017 6:38 PM On Music

There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Music Feature

It's hard to tell, because so many of these electronic music micro-movements burn fast then fade away, but the Milwaukee label/artists circle Close Up of the Serene really seems to be on to something special. Its artists are performing all over th.. more

Feb 15, 2017 9:53 PM On Music

The caterwauling Colin Meloy and his troupe of instrumental accomplices deliver an admirable mix of jangle-pop, Americana blues and balladic folk on The Decemberists’ sixth studio album, The King Is Dead , which they released more

Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Abetted by fellow veteran Milwaukee folkie Jym Mooney, among others, acoustic music elder stateswomen The Moxie Chicks have been gigging at feedback-free venues for a few years. Recorded live at The Coffee House, Middle Aged Garage Band fin... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s IfIHadAHiFi churned out feverish hooks and pile-driving noise in equal measure on Fame by Proxy , the 2008 album they recorded with Faraquet’s Devin Ocampo and Paper Chase’s John Congleton. Later this year the more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

