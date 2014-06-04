RSS
Closer To The Truth
This Week in Milwaukee: June 5-11
Elvis Costello, Cher, Tony Bennett and more! more
Jun 4, 2014 5:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cher Will Play the BMO Harris Bradley Center Next June
This week Cher will release her first album in 12 years, the dance-minded Closer To The Truth , which includes the Paul Oakenfold-produced single "Woman's World." This morning the BMO Harris Bradley Center announced that the singer's "Dressed To K.. more
Sep 23, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Stories Behind the MPS Takeover Story
And while the highly controversial MPStakeover bill—authored by state Sen. Lena Tay Shepherd ,News Features more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!