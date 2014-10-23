Closing
Full Closure of WIS 83 and US 18 Intersection in Waukesha County
Thisweek from 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation(WisDOT) will be closing the intersection of WIS 83 and US 18 in the village ofWales as part of the WIS 83 reconstruction project.Whe.. more
Oct 23, 2014 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
VIA Downer is Closing and Becoming a BelAir Cantina
VIA Downer is closing after more than four years in business, the pizzeria announced today. The restaurant at 2625 N. Downer Ave. will close will close June 30 and will become the latest BelAir Cantina. According to a statement, the sale was promp.. more
Jun 20, 2014 10:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE 1 Comments
Brewers vs. Braves
After a long, rocky stint on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trying to Master Golf and Imagery
If only our humble typography could duplicate the esteem, the awe, the almost whispered reverence that CBS commentators are trained to convey in April's hallowed words: "The Masters." Of course, it helps that golf's annual ode to itself is ... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Swan Song
HotcakesGallerymay be preparing to shut down in a couple of months, but the workcurrentl See the works of Meredith Dittmar and Betsy Walton at Hotcakes through March 22. ,Art more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler Visual Arts