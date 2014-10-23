RSS

Closing

Thisweek from 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation(WisDOT) will be closing the intersection of WIS 83 and US 18 in the village ofWales as part of the WIS 83 reconstruction project.Whe.. more

Oct 23, 2014 7:52 PM Around MKE

VIA Downer is closing after more than four years in business, the pizzeria announced today. The restaurant at 2625 N. Downer Ave. will close will close June 30 and will become the latest BelAir Cantina. According to a statement, the sale was promp.. more

Jun 20, 2014 10:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

After a long, rocky stint on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If only our humble typography could duplicate the esteem, the awe, the almost whispered reverence that CBS commentators are trained to convey in April's hallowed words: "The Masters." Of course, it helps that golf's annual ode to itself is ... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

HotcakesGallerymay be preparing to shut down in a couple of months, but the workcurrentl See the works of Meredith Dittmar and Betsy Walton at Hotcakes through March 22. ,Art more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

