Cloud Atlas
The Epic of Intolerance
Nov 6, 2013 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cloud Atlas
Tom Tykwer and the Wachowski siblings were the hottest things in cinema at the end of the last century. Tykwer’s Run Lola Run was an adrenaline-pounding indie breakout and the Wachowskis’ The Matrix is still being... more
Oct 29, 2012 4:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Warped Cast 2.0
Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more
Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
