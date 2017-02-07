RSS

Cloud Nothings

Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi talks about the band’s new album and why, despite what you might read online, rock is not dead. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:01 PM Music Feature

In its early years, the Pitchfork Music Festival dedicated its first night to bands performing classic albums in their entirety, a then-novel format with a nostalgic bent that didn\'t fully square with the editorial philosophy of the website behin.. more

Jul 16, 2012 1:30 PM On Music

It's not entirely clear what the annual South By Southwest music festival accomplishes anymore. Once an industry shindig where buzz bands played in hopes of landing a record deal, the four-day event (10 days, counting the film and interacti... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Dan Bejar follows up 2008’s uncharacteristically bland Trouble in Dreams with Kaputt, a great new Destroyer record that finds him in his elementwhich is to say, very much out of his element. Bejar is at his best when he’s covering new ground, divi.. more

Jan 25, 2011 5:42 PM On Music

As the visionary songwriter and producer of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson created some of the landmark recordings of the 1960s, including Pet Sounds and the legendarily unreleased Smile, and generally brought the sunny, harmony laden “C,Toda... more

Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Cracker has been among the best, most consistent bands to rise from the alt scene in the ' Beggars Banquet ,CD Reviews more

Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

