Cloverfield
10 Cloverfield Lane: The Music
May 12, 2016 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Cloverfield Factor
The “online community” was all abuzz over Cloverfield. The chatter made for a strong opening weekend last month but audiences in the real world were unimpressed and old-fashioned word of mouth killed it. Cloverfield sank like a stone without an a.. more
Mar 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Manhattan Monster Project
Filmed through a video camera carried around by participants in the catastrophe it depicts Cloverfield ,Film more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
News of the Weird
A startup dating service from Massachusetts offers the usual questionnaires about . ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE