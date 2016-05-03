RSS

Club Anything

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose upstairs neightbor is making too much noise in the bedroom directly overhead. Upcoming events include: the Waukesha Art Crawl, May 7; the premiere of Slay Belles at Club Anything, May 7; and a M... more

May 3, 2016 3:12 PM Hear Me Out

Itkind of looks like a cross between Halloween and Christmas. The TwistedX-Mas Variety Act Show looks like a fun, little adult evening ofholiday fare that will manifest itself within Club Anything on theevening of Dec. 20.Theshow features the.. more

Nov 25, 2014 9:45 AM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

A great big smooch on the pooch to everyone who offered kind words about my debut in Shepherd Express. I’m glad you like “Hear Me Out,” and I’ll do my best not to let you down. Thanks! more

Apr 15, 2014 1:09 AM Hear Me Out

cupids wrath.jpg.jpe

LettingCupid take over the night, Club Anything will play host to a darklysadistic variety show Saturday, Feb. 8, when Nicholas Hellfire hosts the Cupid's Wrath Variety Show.Takingthe stage will be seven burlesque dancers, who will seduce and h.. more

Feb 4, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage10956.jpe

A familiar face from the early days of MTV, Colin Hay affably fronted the Australian pop band Men at Work, scoring a handful of lighthearted Police-inspired hits like “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now.” Since that band’s hi more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9938.jpe

For voters listening to the Republican leadership over the past year, the most startling surprise was the shift in their attitude toward Medicare. Where faithfulness to true conservatism was once measured by fierce hostility to the popular ... more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM News 6 Comments

blogimage1972.jpe

Nov 17, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage1972.jpe

Minneapolis’ All The Pretty Horses provide plenty of spectacle—they’re Baby 81 ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES