Club Garibaldi
Triple Eyes Industries Played to its Base at its Latest Showcase
It’s rare to see a festival as dedicated to a specific sound and specific approach as this weekend’s Triple Eye Industries Fest. more
Aug 29, 2017 9:42 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
WMSE Hosts a Live Club Garibaldi "Local/Live" Broadcast with B~Free
This fall Milwaukee singer B~Free dropped one of the best Milwaukee R&B albums in recent memory, Ode 2 A Luv Affair , a highly personable set of neo-soul pitched somewhere between Jill Scott and J Dilla. For those who missed her release show at Co.. more
Oct 25, 2016 5:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Voyager Comedy at Club Garibaldi This Weekend
Milwaukee Comedy presents a sort of a kind of a semi-fusion between stand-up and improv comedy this Friday night as it presents Voyager: A Comedy Show. The idea is this: comics arrive prior to 10:00 p.m. for a later-in-the-evening comedy sho.. more
Jul 27, 2016 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Assault & Battery Draw from Milwaukee’s Disparate Punk Scene
Assault & Battery’s members hail from different corners of Milwaukee’s punk scene. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:26 PM Daniel Agacki Local Music
Midwest Death Rattle Get Exploratory on ‘Post-Apocalypso’
Midwest Death Rattle’s vow not to succumb to compromise pays off on their expansive sophomore album, Post-Apocalypso. more
May 17, 2016 2:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Paladino's Bluegrassy EP "Bellows"
Though it’s never been known for the genre,Milwaukee has always hosted bluegrass in all of its many forms, from purist,string-band bluegrass, to rowdy, punked-out bluegrass and jammy,Deadhead-minded bluegrass. It shows how versatile the genre.. more
Apr 15, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sunset Playhouse Season Preview Party
Elm Grove’s Sunset Playhouse has been around for over 60 years. That’s like...8 million years in local theater time. This company has been through a few major local theatre epochs and mass extinctions and things. The company continues its sa.. more
Mar 18, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Latest Flame Records Says Farewell
Latest Flame Records co-founder Dan Hanke reflects on the label ahead of its weekend farewell shows. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 27 - Sept. 3
Animals take over the Summerfest grounds, while Sprecher Brewery and Dusty Medical Records celebrate big anniversaries. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Latest Flame Records is Winding Down Operations; Planning a Blowout Farewell Show
Jul 6, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week at Club Garibaldi
Mar 20, 2015 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Download January's Local Coverage Concert
Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more
Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee’s New Red Moons Rise Again
The music industry is fickle. If a band wants to stay on the radar, it needs to continuously play shows, release new music and, if it’s lucky, receive some press. By those measures, the Milwaukee rock trio The New Red Moons had been falling... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:40 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Joseph Huber’s Conflicted Americana
Joseph Huber may very well be the hardest-working musician in Milwaukee. After seven years as a member of acclaimed “streetgrass” group .357 String Band, Huber quickly began cobbling together a series of songs that would appear on his de... more
Feb 12, 2013 10:26 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Corey Hart to have knee surgery
Corey Hart has a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require surgery and will be out 3-4 weeks. That covers most of Spring Training and it would seem that he will start the season on the Disabled List. This is the second straight season tha.. more
Mar 4, 2012 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mississippi Cactus
Mississippi Cactus' The Lost Album, recorded several years ago, before singer/guitarist Brian Kasprzak's temporary West Coast relocation, finds the Milwaukee band as musically diverse as their club-packing shows were lengthy—and those coul more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Sep 23, 2011 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The War on Drugs' Hypnotic, Sonic Assault
For Adam Granduciel of Philadelphia's The War on Drugs, zoning out and playing music... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Remembering Glenn Ford
With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more
Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood