Club Garibaldi

It’s rare to see a festival as dedicated to a specific sound and specific approach as this weekend’s Triple Eye Industries Fest. more

Aug 29, 2017 9:42 AM Concert Reviews 4 Comments

This fall Milwaukee singer B~Free dropped one of the best Milwaukee R&B albums in recent memory, Ode 2 A Luv Affair , a highly personable set of neo-soul pitched somewhere between Jill Scott and J Dilla. For those who missed her release show at Co.. more

Oct 25, 2016 5:25 PM On Music

Milwaukee Comedy presents a sort of a kind of a semi-fusion between stand-up and improv comedy this Friday night as it presents Voyager: A Comedy Show. The idea is this: comics arrive prior to 10:00 p.m. for a later-in-the-evening comedy sho.. more

Jul 27, 2016 1:14 PM Theater

Photo by Chris Hippensteel

Assault & Battery’s members hail from different corners of Milwaukee’s punk scene. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:26 PM Local Music

Midwest Death Rattle’s vow not to succumb to compromise pays off on their expansive sophomore album, Post-Apocalypso. more

May 17, 2016 2:51 PM Music Feature

Though it’s never been known for the genre,Milwaukee has always hosted bluegrass in all of its many forms, from purist,string-band bluegrass, to rowdy, punked-out bluegrass and jammy,Deadhead-minded bluegrass. It shows how versatile the genre.. more

Apr 15, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

Elm Grove’s Sunset Playhouse has been around for over 60 years. That’s like...8 million years in local theater time. This company has been through a few major local theatre epochs and mass extinctions and things. The company continues its sa.. more

Mar 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Latest Flame Records co-founder Dan Hanke reflects on the label ahead of its weekend farewell shows. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:47 PM Local Music

Animals take over the Summerfest grounds, while Sprecher Brewery and Dusty Medical Records celebrate big anniversaries. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Jul 6, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Mar 20, 2015 3:15 PM Sponsored Content

milwaukeerecord.bandcamp.com

Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more

Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

The music industry is fickle. If a band wants to stay on the radar, it needs to continuously play shows, release new music and, if it’s lucky, receive some press. By those measures, the Milwaukee rock trio The New Red Moons had been falling... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:40 AM Local Music

Joseph Huber may very well be the hardest-working musician in Milwaukee. After seven years as a member of acclaimed “streetgrass” group .357 String Band, Huber quickly began cobbling together a series of songs that would appear on his de... more

Feb 12, 2013 10:26 PM Local Music

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 4, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Corey Hart has a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require surgery and will be out 3-4 weeks. That covers most of Spring Training and it would seem that he will start the season on the Disabled List. This is the second straight season tha.. more

Mar 4, 2012 9:59 PM More Sports

Mississippi Cactus' The Lost Album, recorded several years ago, before singer/guitarist Brian Kasprzak's temporary West Coast relocation, finds the Milwaukee band as musically diverse as their club-packing shows were lengthy—and those coul more

Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Sep 23, 2011 4:00 AM Around MKE

For Adam Granduciel of Philadelphia's The War on Drugs, zoning out and playing music... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more

Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

