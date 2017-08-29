RSS

Club For Growth

joearpaiobygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson calls for an end to complacency and intimidation in light of President Trump’s pardon for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s presidential pardon, the military transgender ban and senate elections coming up in just more than ... more

Aug 29, 2017 12:01 AM My LGBTQ POV

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) released its Rich States, Poor States report for 2015, placing Scott Walker’s Wisconsin at #13, despite the state’s struggling economic growth and state budget deficit. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:14 AM Expresso 19 Comments

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker may be arguing that the John Doe investigation into alleged illegal campaign coordination in 2011 and 2012 is dead as a doornail, but the 266 pages of unsealed more

Jun 25, 2014 1:28 AM Expresso 4 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Jun 20, 2014 4:48 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

gov._scott_walker.jpg.jpe

Does Gov. ScottWalker have nine lives or what? Yesterday, his ally,ultraconservative Federalist Society member and U.S. District Court JudgeRudolph Randa totally halted the John Doe investigation into allegedcoordination between Walker’s cam.. more

May 7, 2014 3:56 PM Daily Dose

target.jpg.jpe

Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more

Nov 6, 2013 2:00 AM News Features

800px-wisconsin_state_capitol_pillars.jpg.jpe

Nov 1, 2013 7:35 PM Daily Dose

hunter.jpg.jpe

It’s been a messy few weeks for those involved in the highly controversial lifetime grant the state awarded to the United Sportsmen of Wisconsin Foundation more

Sep 25, 2013 1:20 AM Expresso

scottwalker-middleofspeaking.jpg.jpe

New emails released from the long-running John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aides have shed more light on how tightly Walker’s political and official more

Aug 20, 2013 11:32 PM News Features

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more

Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Expresso

ed_fallone.jpg.jpe

 ,News Features more

Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM News Features

Local author Brenda K. Stiff is working to make her dream a reality—a dream that her newly published book, Erica the Eagle, will turn into a classic best seller reaching across all lines: age, ethnicity, gender, race and socioeconomic statu... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage10263.jpe

Shades of the Sports Illustrated cover jinx! Last week the Observers had an NCAA tournament dream: Marquette and Wisconsin battling in the East Regional final for a spot in the Final Four. Then, like SI, we went too far. A photo of Lazar Ha... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage9665.jpe

Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more

Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9496.jpe

To wit: Ialready got a health bill this year for the full amount ($230.00) from aschedul 50-focking-dollars as co-pay ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES