Club Indigo
Dave Bush out at least 2-3 weeks
Placed on the 15-day DL retroactive to Sunday, an MRI revealed thatBush has a micro-tear in his right triceps. The tear is a result ofgetting struck by a Hanley Ramirez line drive at the beginning of June.Thisis Bush’s first trip to the DL and .. more
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
A Chorus Line
It’s easy for me to joke about hating musicals, but I see so many of them that it’s difficult not to understand the appeal in most of them on some level. While I don’t share much of the country’s obsession with the American musical, I make ever.. more
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rumor Mill: Favre's already signed with Vikings
<a href="http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/31479038">Report: Rumor of Favre Signing with Vikings</a>By Nick IannelliWTMJ-TV and JSOnline.comupdated 1 hour, 11 minutes agoBrett Favre has already signed with the Vikings and the team is waiting for the rig.. more
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
One Formula for Targeting Customers with Music
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ghost Town
Old home movies reveal a crowded main street with stores, bars, a post office and a bank. Residents recall Centralia, PA, as a friendly town of unlocked doors, a community bound together by old-fashioned neighborliness. And then in 1962 the fire .. more
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Every Album Ever Will Now First Stream on MySpace
Just a few years ago it was headline news when a major artist would stream their new albums on MySpace. Now it's almost as much a requirement as releasing radio singles. The subject line of the e-mail I received today from MySpace's crack PR team .. more
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
ASA at the Launch of the Appointed Board Movement
Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mondo Lucha Variety Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Saturday night's Mondo Lucha Variety Show transformed the Turner Hall Ballroom into a B-movie flick, a wild carnival ride that featured luchador wrestling, sideshow acts and burlesque, all t,Concert Reviews more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Opeth w/ High on Fire @ The Rave
Despite two decades and nine albums to his credit, Mikael Åkerfeldt, the comp Powerplay ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Concert Reviews
Herds’ Violent Nature
It's been a while since anything in the world of hardcore punk surprised me, but I was genuinely taken aback by the lyrics on Herds' recently released 7-inch EP. With an almost haiku-like si,Local Music more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 1 Comments
Sonny Landreth
Incendiary slide-master Sonny Landreth cut his teeth and forged his way among John Same Old ,CD Reviews more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Voting Shenanigans
Republican presidential nominee John McCain is sending erroneous absentee ballot applicati Chicago Tribune, ,Expresso more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Lake Express Ferry Is Still Popular
Lake Express Ferry Is Still Popular ,The New Economy more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Most Business Execs are Climate Change Skeptics
Climatechange ranked dead last on a list of 10 concerns presented by the sixpage survey. According to the study’s authors, “Most business leadersdo not believe that climate change is a pre,The New Economy more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Otis Redding
"Essential" has become an overused word, like many words in our language. Otis Blue/Otis Redding Sings Soul ,CD Reviews more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Demians
Nicolas Chapel, a one-Frenchman band, lands somewhere between the progressive rock Building An Empire ,CD Reviews more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Queensrÿche
Making their second major appearance in Milwaukee this year, veteran rockers Queensrÿche a Tell The World: The Very Vest of Ratt ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments