RSS

Club Kids 414

6891663_1448145282.0429.jpg.jpe

The idea is to establish some place where kids can go after school. It’ll be a safe place for kids that would be a theater center, but also include, “a restaurant, club, computer lab, arcade, study center, studio, play center, day care, af.. more

Nov 26, 2015 12:00 PM Theater 2 Comments

expresso.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit Club Kids 414 offers fun and safe enrichment opportunities and activities for underprivileged children of all ages to help keep them off the streets and out of jail. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:24 PM Expresso 1 Comments

blogimage12257.jpe

Although he’s also renowned for his cross-genre work in a variety of disciplines (including assemblage, sculpture, painting and photography), Bruce Conner is most famous for his filmmaking. Particularly in the mannered 1950s, Conner’s eccen... more

Sep 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES