Club Paragon

Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Milwaukee
If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more
Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Game On! Top Milwaukee Bars to Watch Packers Games
Packers season is off to a great start, and nothing isbetter than getting together with some buddies and heading to a great bar tocheer them on. Here's a short list (by no means comprehensive) of some of myfavorite spots to catch a Packers game.. more
Sep 16, 2015 9:27 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Topping Brought The Beatles
Saturday, Sept. 4, is the 46th anniversary of the day The Beatles performed their one and only show for Milwaukee. The Fab Four made it to our city because of Nick Topping, a local activist and promoter, who brought them here during their 2... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 3 Comments