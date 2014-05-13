RSS

Open your mind! Open your heart! Open your legs! It’s spring, and the city is hopping with anticipation of a great summer. It’s going to be a season filled with all the festivals, parties and artsy-fartsy events your Brew-City bootie can ha... more

May 13, 2014 1:25 AM Hear Me Out

A great big smooch on the pooch to everyone who offered kind words about my debut in Shepherd Express. I’m glad you like “Hear Me Out,” and I’ll do my best not to let you down. Thanks! more

Apr 15, 2014 1:09 AM Hear Me Out

Lately I’ve been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics’ Certified Trap mixes. If you’ve never heard them before, they’re gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub.. more

Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

Imagination Theatre of Germantown is staging a production of the classic Neil Simon comedy Barefoot In The Park this month. The early '60s romantic comedy was one of Simon's earliest stage plays and certainly his first big success on the stage. A .. more

Mar 31, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

“Do you see this?” coach Frank Porter says, pointing to a long shelf jammed with trophies. Porter, program director at Ace Boxing Club, is talking to his beginner class of boxers lined up inside the ring... more

Oct 23, 2012 11:32 PM A&E Feature

For most, fitness since the “Arnold era” means a gym with cardio equipment, free weights, mirrors and machines, and people counting out reps and sets. That's fine. Some people prefer that. But because machines isolate particular muscle gr more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Forty years is a mighty long time to hold a secret, but the seminal experimental art-rock band The Residents has succeeded in keeping their identities unknown for that remarkable stretch. So little is known about this performance collective more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Which Brewers player has won the most Gold Glove Awards?First baseman George Scott, with five, from 1972-1976Namethe mustached master of the mound who, in 1981, became the firstreliever to earn both the AL Most Valuable Player Award and AL Cy Yo.. more

Jul 21, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Just as I was about to write-off the next couple of weeks as a void of theatre activity, I get a few notices about upcoming events. As early as this Thursday, there’s a performance by LeeRick at the Alchemist theatre. When I first got the notic.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Marquette just set a Big East tournament record by holding St. Johns tojust 10 points in the first half of their game today. MU went to thelocker room leading 38-10.It's all the more impressive when yourealize that Jerel McNeal played just 9 mi.. more

Mar 11, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

When they were introduced in the 1890s, motion pictures were a marvel in an age of marvels. Cities were being lit by electricity and crowned by skyscrapers, telephones carried distant voices and pictures began to move in a jerky semblance of rea.. more

Feb 5, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

One of the Twin Cities’ best known emcees and one of its best known DJs, respectively, Eyedea and Abilities return to Milwaukee with their polished two-man act of sly, subversive battle raps and quick,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

Let’srunthrough it Danny Price and The Loose Change perform April 4 with Eat The Mystery, Corruptable and Hig ,Local Music more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

