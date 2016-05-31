Cmd
The Truth about Walker’s ‘Wisconsin Idea’ Finally Revealed
It took a lawsuit filed by the Center on Media and Democracy and The Progressive to reveal the full truth about Gov. Scott Walker’s involvement in trying to scrap the beloved Wisconsin Idea. more
May 31, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on Campaign Laws—Again
With just three weeks to go before ahigh-stakes, hotly contested election, George W. Bush-appointed U.S.Judge Rudolph Randa went rogue—again—and spiked a state campaign law. This isn’t the first time Randa’stried to do away with pretty much a.. more
Oct 15, 2014 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Leah Vukmir Gives In and Will Turn Over ALEC Emails
State Sen. LeahVukmir (R-Wauwatosa), who’s on the national board of the corporate bill-millALEC, will turn over her ALEC emails to the Center for Media and Democracy. ALEC had beenstamping its emails with a disclaimer, saying that they were c.. more
Mar 28, 2014 5:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
ALEC Struggles in the Spotlight
The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more
Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Masters of Manipulation
A clearer picture is emerging of a well-funded network of right-wing experts and think tanks that promote corporate interests in the media and state legislatures around the country more
Nov 27, 2013 1:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Unconstitutional ALEC-Written Immigration Bill Rebuked
The dangerous agenda of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) was partially rebuked by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, when the justices decided that three of four contested portions of an Arizona immigration law were... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
How the Wisconsin Legislature Was Bought
In the weeks since the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, the public has learned more about the highly secretive... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
More Questions About ALEC's Influence on Wisconsin
A few weeks ago I wrote about the <a href=\"/article-18164-how-corporations-are-controlling-wisconsin-legislators.html\" target=\"_blank\">ethics complaint</a> that Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) filed against the American Legislative Exchan.. more
Apr 12, 2012 8:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
How Corporations Are Controlling Wisconsin Legislators
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an ultraconservative corporate-sponsored policy group, has been known to legislators for years, but it has just recently come under public scrutiny for the group's creative—and controversial... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Kitchen Witches’ Falls Flat
Two actresses stand on a nearly vacant stage while trading comic jabs at each other. It’s not pretty, which is fine, but as a comedy it’s not particularly funny, either. Waukesha Civic Theatre’s The Kitchen Witches is another case of goo more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Well-Balanced Drama in Rep’s ‘Radio Golf’
Any politician trying to make meaningful change is in for a tremendous challenge, as noble ideals become complicated by real-world concerns. Playwright August Wilson examines this idea in Radio Golf, the final play in Wilson’s exhaustive 10... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Clarence Darrow’ Comes to Boulevard Theatre
“When I first read the play,” Ferrie says of DavidRintels’ Clarence Dar Clarence Darrow ,Theater more
Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater