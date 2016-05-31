RSS

It took a lawsuit filed by the Center on Media and Democracy and The Progressive to reveal the full truth about Gov. Scott Walker’s involvement in trying to scrap the beloved Wisconsin Idea. more

May 31, 2016 3:48 PM News Features 7 Comments

With just three weeks to go before ahigh-stakes, hotly contested election, George W. Bush-appointed U.S.Judge Rudolph Randa went rogue—again—and spiked a state campaign law. This isn’t the first time Randa’stried to do away with pretty much a.. more

Oct 15, 2014 3:15 PM Daily Dose

State Sen. LeahVukmir (R-Wauwatosa), who’s on the national board of the corporate bill-millALEC, will turn over her ALEC emails to the Center for Media and Democracy. ALEC had beenstamping its emails with a disclaimer, saying that they were c.. more

Mar 28, 2014 5:31 PM Daily Dose

The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more

Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM News Features

A clearer picture is emerging of a well-funded network of right-wing experts and think tanks that promote corporate interests in the media and state legislatures around the country more

Nov 27, 2013 1:03 AM News Features

The dangerous agenda of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) was partially rebuked by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, when the justices decided that three of four contested portions of an Arizona immigration law were... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

In the weeks since the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, the public has learned more about the highly secretive... more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

A few weeks ago I wrote about the <a href=\"/article-18164-how-corporations-are-controlling-wisconsin-legislators.html\" target=\"_blank\">ethics complaint</a> that Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) filed against the American Legislative Exchan.. more

Apr 12, 2012 8:49 PM Daily Dose

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an ultraconservative corporate-sponsored policy group, has been known to legislators for years, but it has just recently come under public scrutiny for the group's creative—and controversial... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Two actresses stand on a nearly vacant stage while trading comic jabs at each other. It’s not pretty, which is fine, but as a comedy it’s not particularly funny, either. Waukesha Civic Theatre’s The Kitchen Witches is another case of goo more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Any politician trying to make meaningful change is in for a tremendous challenge, as noble ideals become complicated by real-world concerns. Playwright August Wilson examines this idea in Radio Golf, the final play in Wilson’s exhaustive 10... more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

“When I first read the play,” Ferrie says of DavidRintels’ Clarence Dar Clarence Darrow ,Theater more

Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

