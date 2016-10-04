Co-Op Fest
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Co-Op Fest 2016 Coming to Riverwest
The Riverwest Co-operative Alliance recently announced Co-opFest 2016, themed “Our Cooperative Communities,” would be held Saturday, Oct 8.The Riverwest-based festivalwill feature workshops, panels and discussions on all aspects of t.. more
Sep 8, 2016 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee