Coa Youth And Family Centers
'Heal the Hood' One Community at a Time
Heal the Hood MKE is a series of neighborhood events launched back 2012 by founder-lead organizer Ajamou Butler to provide support for kids and families; their next block parties take place July 29 and Aug. 25-26. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:25 PM Teran Powell News Features 2 Comments
Heroes of the Week: COA Staff and Volunteers
Founded in 1906, the nonprofit Children’s Outing Association (COA) serves Milwaukee children and families by offering educational and development programming throughout the year at its more
May 15, 2014 1:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Making Neighborhoods Safer
Since joining Safe & Sound in 2002, Executive Director Barbara Notestein has overseen the nonprofit organization’s initiatives to reduce violent and drug-related crime in Milwaukee neighborhoods through ongoing more
Jul 17, 2013 12:32 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
84th Oscar Night America Gala Benefits A Rising Star Artist
Feb 22, 2012 3:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Pavel Medvedev’s Striking Contrasts Come to UWM
A Russian documentarian whose eyes find beauty evenin the darkest places, Medvedev builds Vacation in ,Film more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments