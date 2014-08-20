RSS

Coa

classroom.jpg.jpe

Seeking to change the conversation from one driven by high-stakes testing and privatization, a group of educators, parents and their allies came together last Thursday to learn more about community schools, an increasingly popular education... more

Aug 20, 2014 1:08 AM News Features 1 Comments

1984aaa.jpg.jpe

DavidKaye’s Bad Example Productions returns from the shadows once more nextFebruary with a stage adaptation of Orwell’s 1984 . The production runsFeb. 5 - 21 of next year. Nothing says bitter winter and Valentine’s Dayquite like George Orwell’.. more

Aug 3, 2014 9:29 AM Theater

2013coverphoto.jpg.jpe

Founded in 1906, the nonprofit Children’s Outing Association (COA) serves Milwaukee children and families by offering educational and development programming throughout the year at its more

May 15, 2014 1:09 AM Expresso

rodgers.jpg.jpe

Good news for diners who enjoy locally sourced, MVP-endorsed cuisine but don't enjoy driving to Brookfield: Best buds Ryan Braun and Aaron Rodgers are opening a second location of their 8-Twelve restaurant at Bayshore. The new location is schedule.. more

May 20, 2013 6:30 PM Around MKE

blogimage9272.jpe

Truth in Fiction’s “Brown Sweater” is one of the catchiest pieces of sugarcoated pop-punk to arrive since the great Jimmy Eat World boom of 2001, and the Milwaukee band’s debut album, Fireflies, is filled with similarly hooky, All- more

Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES