A Positive Vision of Schools Emerges
Seeking to change the conversation from one driven by high-stakes testing and privatization, a group of educators, parents and their allies came together last Thursday to learn more about community schools, an increasingly popular education... more
Aug 20, 2014 1:08 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Auditions for 1984
DavidKaye’s Bad Example Productions returns from the shadows once more nextFebruary with a stage adaptation of Orwell’s 1984 . The production runsFeb. 5 - 21 of next year. Nothing says bitter winter and Valentine’s Dayquite like George Orwell’.. more
Aug 3, 2014 9:29 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Heroes of the Week: COA Staff and Volunteers
Founded in 1906, the nonprofit Children’s Outing Association (COA) serves Milwaukee children and families by offering educational and development programming throughout the year at its more
May 15, 2014 1:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Ryan Braun and Aaron Rodgers' 8-Twelve Restaurant Coming to Bayshore
Good news for diners who enjoy locally sourced, MVP-endorsed cuisine but don't enjoy driving to Brookfield: Best buds Ryan Braun and Aaron Rodgers are opening a second location of their 8-Twelve restaurant at Bayshore. The new location is schedule.. more
May 20, 2013 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Truth in Fiction
Truth in Fiction’s “Brown Sweater” is one of the catchiest pieces of sugarcoated pop-punk to arrive since the great Jimmy Eat World boom of 2001, and the Milwaukee band’s debut album, Fireflies, is filled with similarly hooky, All- more
Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee