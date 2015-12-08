RSS

Coalition Of Photographic Arts

artreview_copa_d.jpg.jpe

The Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) formed in 2004 to foster appreciation and education on fine art photography in the Milwaukee area. Their newly opened exhibition at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts takes the theme “Open Photograp... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:20 PM Visual Arts

ccc cibulka meadow 1.jpg.jpe

Cibulka

CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr.. more

Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Around MKE

artpreview_copa.jpg.jpe

The Coalition of Photographic Arts was founded in Milwaukee, yet it extends its reach throughout the Great Lakes region to encourage the best in fine art photography. “CoPA’s 6th Annual Midwest Juried Photo Exhibition” will be hosted thi... more

Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Apr 19, 2012 3:09 AM Visual Arts

The Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) has evolved considerably over the past seven years. Founded in 2004 by several professional photographers including Lawrence D'Attilio, the organization in 2011 boasts over 200 members that come from th.. more

May 10, 2011 2:01 AM Visual Arts

blogimage12276.jpe

Next Act Theatre opens its season with Four Places, a family drama infused with dark comedy. On a nearly bare set, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich play a brother and sister driving together on their way to pick up their mother for lunch... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage8179.jpe

The Civilian Conservation Corps, one of the boldest and most effective of all the New Deal programs, put men to work throughout the toughest times of the Great Depression, utilizing their labor to safeguard and enhance our national parks an... more

Oct 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6872.jpe

In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more

Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4713.jpe

TheThird Ward has changed a great deal since the Milwaukee Ale Houseopened its doors 11 years ago. The Ale House was one of the firstventures to renovate a vintage building and take advantage of views,Dining Out more

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

The second president of Milwaukee's Coalition of Photographic Arts Robb Quinn sits relaxing in his office in the P.H. Dye House in the Historic Third Ward.  He's discussing the current 3rd Annual Juried Exhibition presently at Walkers Point C.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES