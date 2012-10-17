RSS

Cocktail Lounge

dininged_monarchlounge_b.jpg.jpe

Walter Schroeder had already opened many fine hotels around Wisconsin and the Midwest by 1927, but none were as prestigious as the Schroeder Hotel, a 25-story building at the corner of Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue that immediately... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

With its dim, orange lighting, antique stereo system and cordial service—the bartenders wear ties and vests and carry themselves like staff at a four-star restaurant—Bryant's is a relic of an era when cocktail lounges were the classiest, mo... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

blogimage1324.jpe

To promote their upcoming album, MursFor President, Murs and 9th Wonder have... released another album. They put Sweet Lord, an unreleased, 10-track collaboration recorded before President, online for free last night. No big surprises.. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES