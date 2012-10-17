Cocktail Lounge
The Hilton’s Renovated Monarch Lounge
Walter Schroeder had already opened many fine hotels around Wisconsin and the Midwest by 1927, but none were as prestigious as the Schroeder Hotel, a 25-story building at the corner of Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue that immediately... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
With its dim, orange lighting, antique stereo system and cordial service—the bartenders wear ties and vests and carry themselves like staff at a four-star restaurant—Bryant's is a relic of an era when cocktail lounges were the classiest, mo... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Murs and 9th Wonder Drop a Freebie
To promote their upcoming album, MursFor President, Murs and 9th Wonder have... released another album. They put Sweet Lord, an unreleased, 10-track collaboration recorded before President, online for free last night. No big surprises.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music