The Jazz Estate Returns with a New Look, Better Drinks and the Same Sounds
“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more
Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Tyler Friedman Music Feature
La Fuente Unveils Newly Remodeled Bar
Popular Mexican restaurant La Fuente has recently renovated its bar and cocktail area to provide an even better experience for customers. La Fuente has become a great destination for watching football. In addition to having a larger space with m.. more
Oct 21, 2015 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Bar Spotlight: Goodkind
I was fortunate enough to (finally!) get to more
Jul 31, 2015 3:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Pleasant Times at Pleasant Kafe
Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM John Schneider Dining Out
Circle of Empowerment Benefit
Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care clinic in a remote area of Nicaragua. With the help of donors and a steady stream of volunteers from Wisconsin, the clinic has offered health care more
Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Suns
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Spoon @ The Riverside Theater, Dec. 31, 2009
The Riverside Theater is giving Cake the year off from their recent New Year's Eve shows and has instead booked Austin indie-rockers Spoon to headline their annual bash. For Spoon, the performance will cap a year in which the band returned to the .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music