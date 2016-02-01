Coco Chanel And Igor Stravinsky
Dual Political Stories with the Me Show at UWM
UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company comes to UWM this month for a performance of The Me Show. It’s two people with a multimedia set-up. Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery are two performers performing two stories that weave around each other. One.. more
Feb 1, 2016 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rite of Spring
The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more
May 12, 2013 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
BABIES, IRON MAN 2, FROZEN, GET HIM TO THE GREEK, MICMACS, COCO CHANEL AND IGOR STRAVINSKY, SCRUBS: Season Nine, SOUTH PARK: A LITTLE BOX OF BUTTERS, PREY, SUPERMAN/BATMAN: APOCALYPSE, THE THIN RED LINE, more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
This Week in Milwaukee
FM102/1’s fourth annual Big Snow Show concert celebrates the harder endof the Milwaukee alternative radio station’s spectrum. There’s no DeathCab for Cutie this year; instead, the headliners are Breaking Benjamin,the hard-edged po,This W more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee