Cocoon Room

Photo credit: Jessie Lynn McMains

Bands that ran the gamut from folk-punk to hardcore to electro-pop came together to support LGBT youth at Saturday’s Filth Fest. more

Jun 15, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

This Saturday, Riverwest’s Cocoon Room will host the third installment of the annual queer punk festival Filth Fest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee LGBT safe space Project Q that will feature workshops, educational speakers, leadership activities,.. more

Jun 10, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner is struggling with gender identity issues and plugs fun events including Little Shop of Horrors at Next Act Theatre, June 11-20; Madison Fruit Fest on June 13; and Filth Fest at Cocoon R... more

Jun 9, 2015 9:44 PM Hear Me Out

Photo credit: Ben Popjoy

Canadian punks Single Mothers brought the heat on a bill that doubled as a release show for Milwaukee's Midwives. more

Feb 23, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

In a couple of weekends, the Cocoon Room in Riverwest willhost the inaugural Riverwest FemFest, a two night celebration of women artistsand musicians, with proceeds benefiting the Milwaukee Women’s Center, a shelteraiding women (and men and c.. more

Jan 9, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

It is not onlybecause the Shepherd Express’ own Rachel Buth (graphic designer andphotographer) has a large painting in the show that an event tonight (Saturday,December 13) celebrating the reopening of the Cocoon Room is worth mention. Leaving .. more

Dec 13, 2014 4:32 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more. more

Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Cocoon Room (820 E. Locust St.) is a Riverwest multipurpose creative space—art gallery and boutique, performance space (for comedians, musicians and poets), design space (jewelry, graphics, video, web) and gathering space (fashion shows, yo... more

Dec 23, 2013 3:11 AM Off the Cuff

Seven storytellers of widely varying backgrounds will take the stage at Ex Fabula’s latest Spectacular event, all rising to the same challenge: to win over the audience with short, autobiographical stories, all told more

Dec 18, 2013 1:47 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more

Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Local Music

Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed’s Elixir Ensemble, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up wit more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The latest show from the all-woman comedy troupe Broadminded, Science and Surplus explores the comical side of contemporary science and technology. Among other things, the group examines how technology affects relationships and more

Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Roots-pop singer-songwriter Josh Rouse’s army brat upbringing led him to write a series of inspired concept albums about the many places he’s lived. His 1998 debut Dressed Up Like Nebraska honored his native state, while 2005’s more

May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

