Cocoon Room
Filth Fest III @ Cocoon Room
Bands that ran the gamut from folk-punk to hardcore to electro-pop came together to support LGBT youth at Saturday’s Filth Fest. more
Jun 15, 2015 9:00 AM Jessie Lynn Mcmains Concert Reviews
Allow Filth Fest's 2015 Compilation to Introduce You to Some New Punk Bands
This Saturday, Riverwest’s Cocoon Room will host the third installment of the annual queer punk festival Filth Fest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee LGBT safe space Project Q that will feature workshops, educational speakers, leadership activities,.. more
Jun 10, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Let the Music Play
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner is struggling with gender identity issues and plugs fun events including Little Shop of Horrors at Next Act Theatre, June 11-20; Madison Fruit Fest on June 13; and Filth Fest at Cocoon R... more
Jun 9, 2015 9:44 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Single Mothers @ Cocoon Room
Canadian punks Single Mothers brought the heat on a bill that doubled as a release show for Milwaukee's Midwives. more
Feb 23, 2015 9:00 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
a Milwaukee's "Chapter 1" Compilation Spotlights Women Musicians
In a couple of weekends, the Cocoon Room in Riverwest willhost the inaugural Riverwest FemFest, a two night celebration of women artistsand musicians, with proceeds benefiting the Milwaukee Women’s Center, a shelteraiding women (and men and c.. more
Jan 9, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cocoon Room Reopens with Local Art and Heavy Music
It is not onlybecause the Shepherd Express’ own Rachel Buth (graphic designer andphotographer) has a large painting in the show that an event tonight (Saturday,December 13) celebrating the reopening of the Cocoon Room is worth mention. Leaving .. more
Dec 13, 2014 4:32 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 16-22
Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more. more
Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Art Meets Music Meets Treasure Vault
Cocoon Room (820 E. Locust St.) is a Riverwest multipurpose creative space—art gallery and boutique, performance space (for comedians, musicians and poets), design space (jewelry, graphics, video, web) and gathering space (fashion shows, yo... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:11 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 19-23
Seven storytellers of widely varying backgrounds will take the stage at Ex Fabula’s latest Spectacular event, all rising to the same challenge: to win over the audience with short, autobiographical stories, all told more
Dec 18, 2013 1:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Riverwest Fest Returns for a Busy Third Year
Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more
Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Jason Seed Elixir Ensemble
Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed’s Elixir Ensemble, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up wit more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Broadminded: Science and Surplus
The latest show from the all-woman comedy troupe Broadminded, Science and Surplus explores the comical side of contemporary science and technology. Among other things, the group examines how technology affects relationships and more
Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Josh Rouse w/ AM
Roots-pop singer-songwriter Josh Rouse’s army brat upbringing led him to write a series of inspired concept albums about the many places he’s lived. His 1998 debut Dressed Up Like Nebraska honored his native state, while 2005’s more
May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee