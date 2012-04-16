RSS

Codes And Keys

Before Death Cab for Cutie released its latest record, 2011's Codes and Keys, frontman Ben Gibbard mentioned in an interview that some fans would find the string section that's featured on the album off-putting compared to the band's previo more

Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

My Morning Jacket's overblown 2008 album Evil Urges wasn't remotely selective about its experimentation—Jim James and company just put a whole bunch of plastic products in the microwave and trusted the listener to enjoy whatever odd smells, shapes.. more

May 31, 2011 3:38 PM On Music

A.A. Bondy’s aching folk songs conjured a younger, more romantic version of Bob Dylan and Hank Williams on Bondy’s 2007 solo debut for Fat Possum records, American Hearts, a far cry from the spiky indie-rock of his initial band, Verbena,Tod... more

Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

