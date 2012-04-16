Codes And Keys
Death Cab for Cutie w/ Magik*Magik Orchestra and Low @ The Riverside Theater
Before Death Cab for Cutie released its latest record, 2011's Codes and Keys, frontman Ben Gibbard mentioned in an interview that some fans would find the string section that's featured on the album off-putting compared to the band's previo more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
New Release Wrap-Up: My Morning Jacket, Death Cab For Cutie
My Morning Jacket's overblown 2008 album Evil Urges wasn't remotely selective about its experimentation—Jim James and company just put a whole bunch of plastic products in the microwave and trusted the listener to enjoy whatever odd smells, shapes.. more
May 31, 2011 3:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A.A. Bondy w/ Holly Miranda and Juniper Tar
A.A. Bondy’s aching folk songs conjured a younger, more romantic version of Bob Dylan and Hank Williams on Bondy’s 2007 solo debut for Fat Possum records, American Hearts, a far cry from the spiky indie-rock of his initial band, Verbena,Tod... more
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee