Cody Laplant

The bar for Milwaukee music videos has raised considerably over the last few years, in no small part because of directors Cody LaPlant and Damien Blue, who’ve lent captivating cinematic accompaniments to artists like WebsterX, Reggie Bonds and Lex.. more

Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Last fall Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun released KidX, an EP of songs inspired by and sampling Radiohead. Today they released a video for the standout track "Everything," which reunites the rapper with directors Cody Laplant and.. more

Apr 19, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

Is it possible that the most valuable contributor to Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene right now isn’t a rapper or a producer but a filmmaker—or, rather, a pair of filmmakers? For the last couple of years directors Damien Klaven and Cody LaPlant have been.. more

Jan 15, 2016 8:30 PM On Music 4 Comments

To judge from most of his recorded output, Reggie Bonds is a thoughtful young man with a solid head on his shoulders, the quintessential conscious rapper. But then there those other tracks—the ones that feel like psychotic breaks, where Bonds just.. more

Nov 13, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

"Lately"

YouTube is littered with unwatched music videos. Every week, artists throw time, money and resources into forgettable videos that few people will ever see, but occasionally one gets it right and strikes a chord. Earlier this year, Milwaukee rapper.. more

Aug 10, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee rapper M-Nat is back with a new single. Like much of the rapper's work, "Blue Infiniti" touches on the city's underdog mentality and the rapper's committed work ethic, which he says he learned from his parents, Indian immigrants who open.. more

Apr 20, 2015 9:00 AM On Music

Fresh from being crowned the city's solo artist of the year at last month's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, Milwaukee rapper WebsterX is preparing a new album for this year, and today he debuted the video for its first single, "Doomsday," a pensive .. more

Jan 22, 2015 5:50 PM On Music

As A.P.R.I.M.E. and Trellmatic of the Milwaukee-based experimental hip-hop duo AUTOMatic performed at the 37th Annual Zulu Nation Anniversary in New York City, A.P.R.I.M.E. noticed that one of hip-hop’s luminaries was listening to their mus... more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass images ... more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The KGB was abolished with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, but by the time Boris Yeltsin stepped down as Russia’s president, the various agencies that emerged from the old Soviet secret police coalesced into a powerful new entity calle... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink, more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Out of all the famous quotations, few better describe this eerily familiar time than those attributed to George Santayana and Yogi Berra. The former, a philosopher, warned that "those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.... more

Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

John Williams has composed many of the most recognized film scores in movie history, but none are more celebrated than his work with George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise. Backed by footage from the films, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra more

Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“I feel like even if The New Pornographers weren’t around, I’d still be making music. It’s shocking to think that this would become a career,” says Carl “A.C.” Newman, head of indie-pop pros The New Pornographers. more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

