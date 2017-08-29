Coen Brothers
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 31, 2017
Barton Fink Mosquitos and blank white pages torment the writer Barton Fink. He was a rising, socially conscious playwright, the hottest toast on Broadway, but in a Faustian bargain, he’s under,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Aug 29, 2017 2:18 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Still with Renaissance’s Groundworks next month
Nov 27, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lebowski Fest Returns to Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square
The Dude is coming back to Milwaukee as we get ready foranother Lewbowski Fest. The 2 day festival will be held at Cathedral Square downtownon Friday, August 21st and will continue at JB's on 41 Bowling Center on Saturday the 22nd.Friday’s Mo.. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Inside Llewyn Davis
Folksinger Llewyn Davis leans into the dim spotlight shining down onto the stage, playing guitar with homespun eloquence, eyes closed as he sings a ballad that was old before he was born. Llewyn (Oscar Isaac), a modestly popular performer i... more
Dec 15, 2013 7:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Story Behind Llewyn Davis?
Muchhas been made of the connection between the Coen Brothers’ new film Inside Llewyn Davis and Dave Van Ronk’sautobiography, The Mayor of MacDougalStreet . To set things straight: the fictitious folksinger at the heart of.. more
Dec 10, 2013 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Inside Dave Van Ronk
The Coen Brothers’ forthcoming film set in theearly ‘60s Greenwich Village folk scene, InsideLlewyn Davis , is loosely drawn from the autobiography of one of that scene’sleading lights. Dave Van Ronk’s The Mayorof MacDou.. more
Nov 17, 2013 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lebowski Fest Returns to Milwaukee
Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:55 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Lebowski Comes to Milwaukee
The Big Lebowski came and went without ringing much change at box offices during its theatrical release... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature 1 Comments
Blood Simple
<p>The set-up for <em>Blood Simple</em>, the Coen Brothers\' 1984 debut, is classic film noir as an unhappy married woman draws her husband\'s employee into adultery. Can murder be far behind? But while there are only hints of the loving irony wit.. more
Dec 14, 2011 1:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Big Lebowski Set
The Big Lebowski is the funniest film the Coen Brothers ever produced, wrote and directed. It stars Jeff Bridges as “the Dude,” whose real name is Lebowski, which draws him into an underworld swirling around the kidnapping of the trophy wife o.. more
Jul 30, 2011 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
True Grit
If her narrative is reliable, Mattie Ross must have been a precocious 14-year-old even before her father was shot dead by his hired hand, Tom Chaney. A pigtailed girl on the Western frontier, Mattie is as firm as an oak staff and drives har... more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Fresh Cut Collective
Live hip-hop bands tend to fall back on bland, anonymous grooves, as the actual music takes a backseat to the raps, but Milwaukee’s Fresh Cut Collective escapes this trap, giving the six players who back rapper Adebisi plenty to do. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SambaDá
On any sunny day on the beaches of Santa Cruz, Calif., a crowd might gather to hear a true world music hybrid, SambaDá. Formed by Brazilian immigrants and their Yankee neighbors, the band distills the easygoing lilt of bossa nova into a roc... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Festival of Films in French Returns to UW-Milwaukee
By many standards, the artist (Daniel Auteuil) is successful, an acclaimed painter in Paris and man of many mistresses; by those same lights, the gardener (Jean-Pierre Darroussin) leads a narrowly circumscribed small-town life. When the art... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Real Death Panels
The best estimate of the annual death toll among Americans of working age due to lack of i 2009 Creators.com ,News Features more
Aug 18, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Red, White and Pabst Blue Ribbon w/ Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks
Last year’s Pabst Blue Ribbon block-party celebration outside of Burnhearts in Bay View was a small but pleasant affair, a day of music and cheap PBR capped by a performance from the Detroit Cobras. This year’s follow-up event promises to b... more
Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
E-Mail or Snail Mail?
Party season is here. Whether you're planning a graduation, cocktail party, wedding or backyard BBQ, invitations and cards make many of us conflicted. Should we send e-mail or snail mail? Simply stated, electronic methods save money, ti.. more
May 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson @ The Marcus Amphitheater, July 1
Now that's what we're talking about: Summerfest has announced Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson as the latest Marcus Amphitheater headliners; the two will split a July 1 bill that, with any luck, will find time for plenty of duets and collaborations. Ti.. more
Apr 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Burn After Reading
%uFFFD%uFFFD After winning Oscars with the unrelentingly grim No Country For Old Men, the No Country For Old Men ,Film more
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments
No Country For Old Men
Sometimes the Coen brothers outdo even themselves, as with last year’s No Country Fo No Country For Old Men ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee