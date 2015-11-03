RSS

Coffee Makes You Black

“Coffee Makes You Black and Other Letterpressed Aphorisms: Amos Kennedy @ MIAD,” part of the latter’s Creativity Series, takes place starting Nov. 11 and focuses on the works of provocative letterpress artist and bookmaker Amos Kennedy. more

Nov 3, 2015 6:40 PM Visual Arts

Theversatile Jon Pierre Gee & Ahvant Soul return Oct. 3 to the wittily-namedCoffee Makes You Black, 2803 N. Teutonia Ave., for an evening of jazz atthe restaurant/reading room/coffee house's weekly fish fry. The fried filetsprovide enough of a.. more

Sep 22, 2014 2:21 PM Around MKE

If Bradley Thurman’s objective in naming his eatery Coffee Makes You Black was to elicit a chuckle from patrons, mission accomplished. It’s a hoot of a name. But jokes, however amusing they may be (how would coffee make anyone black?), don’... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:31 AM Dining Preview

Wisconsinites tend to have long-term relationships with their elected officials... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

The springtime bloom ushers in the season of the honeybee, the buzzing black-and-yellow bug that dances from flower to flower, gathering nectar to make honey for the hive. While honey is a source of energy for the bee colony, human beings h... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

