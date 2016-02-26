Coffee Shop
Fuel Café to Open New Location in Walker’s Point
Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo.. more
Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Rocket Baby Bakery Takes Flight
The vivid purple exterior of Rocket Baby Bakery (6822 W. North Ave.) offers little clue of the interior. Inside it has the classic feel of an early-20th-century bakery, with tile floors, marble counters and a wooden ceiling. The front windo... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Wellness and the Arts
InWellness, a membership network of health-care clients and practitioners, including those from both traditional and alternative medicine fields, celebrates its launch with an afternoon of entertainment. Among the musicians and dancers more
Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee