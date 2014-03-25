Coffee Or Tea
Turning Clay into Art
Tory Folliard Gallery celebrates the avant-garde and innovative definition of clay in two exhibitions curated by Chris Berti. Both pay tribute to ceramics being collected or studied by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts ... more
Mar 25, 2014 9:54 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Sexualidentity can be a serious question but Milwaukee filmmakers Dan Harmon andLucien Jung were in a light mood when they made Coffee or Tea . “So many filmmakersare so serious. We decided to counter that,” Harmon says. “So why not dosomet.. more
Oct 12, 2013 6:32 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Coco Montoya
Unlike with most compilations, which reflect the tastes of a producer,the songs were chosen by Montoya. The tunes showcase his skillful,attention-getting guitar playing and soulful vocals. Most discussend-of-relationship matters, and many, ... more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews