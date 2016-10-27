RSS

We talk to TJ Sizemore, founder of The Milwaukee Coffee Festival, about the mission of the festival, Milwaukee's thriving coffee scene, and the art behind making a perfect cup of coffee. more

Oct 27, 2016 12:31 AM Food 1 Comments

Susie Brkich and Joey Carioti of Cranky Al's talk about being a part a revitalized Wauwatosa community, the importance of family and their visit from a celebrity chef. more

Jun 21, 2016 2:04 PM Food

The opening of Kickapoo Coffee's sleek new Third Ward location marks their emergence into the Milwaukee market. more

Mar 9, 2016 4:49 PM Food 1 Comments

Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo.. more

Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s Anodyne Coffee recently announcedtheir financial support of Radio Lifeline, a Wisconsin-based non-profit thatprovides farmers access to information and tools in some of the most challengedcoffee growing regions in the world thr.. more

Jan 13, 2016 4:53 PM Around MKE

We list some of our favorite one-location Milwaukee coffee shops. more

Jan 12, 2016 1:41 PM Food 8 Comments

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM Dining Out

Marcus Baumgardner

May 8, 2015 5:15 PM Around MKE

Apr 3, 2015 5:40 PM Around MKE

Have you ever gone to a coffee shop, tried whatever coffee they were brewing andthought, “Hey, I’d like to drink that at home,” only to try it and have it taste worse? Nomatter how many times you brew it, you can’t seem to get it right. It’s .. more

Mar 10, 2015 10:05 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Photo by Rachel Buth

Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts is bringing together baseball and glazed goodness! Next time you catch a game at Miller Park, delicious coffee and fresh-made doughnuts will be at your #1 foam fingertips. This is Holey Moley’s second location and fa.. more

Feb 27, 2015 8:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Osmium Candy Company / via Facebook

Osmanium Candy follows up its interpretation of Candy Raisins with a gummy spin on a popular Wisconsin cocktail. more

Jan 6, 2015 8:14 PM Eat/Drink

Located in Menomonee Falls, UberDork Café (N89W16750 Appleton Ave.) opened its doors Oct. 30. Proprietor Natali Heussenvisioned an all ages creative center where people can work on craft projects,play games, and learn new skills. “Eat, game, pl.. more

Dec 9, 2014 3:19 PM Around MKE

TheAnodyne Coffee Company will open in the Milwaukee Public Market on Oct. 7. Itwill occupy a 500 square foot space at the southwest corner of the market,across from Margarita Paradise and the Spice House. The renovated space willfeature a cof.. more

Oct 7, 2014 2:03 PM Around MKE

Photo credit: Sara Bill

For the sake of one’s own sanity, it’s probably unwise to try to understand, with any real precision, why one act should find rapid success over another of a similar caliber. You could perhaps,Concert Reviews more

Sep 8, 2014 10:44 AM Concert Reviews

Doughnuts bring to mind the dayswhen my brother and I would quickly devour the first pastry dad would buy usand then, our sweet tooth not quite satiated, ask for another. I fondly rememberthe sweet, delicious Bavarian cream, chocolate and fruit.. more

Aug 19, 2014 2:17 PM Around MKE

It’s hard to miss the symbolism in Holey Moley Coffee kknd Doughnuts opening in the former Milwaukee Cupcake Company location at 316 N. Milwaukee St. When one pastry fad tapers, there’s always another to take its place. Opened in July to l... more

Aug 14, 2014 1:27 AM Dining Preview

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company continues to expand. Last fall the company opened a second location in Walker's Point, and soon it will have a presence in the Third Ward, as it opens a stand in the Milwaukee Public Market. It will replace the Ceda.. more

Jul 21, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Sylvan Esso made their network TV debut last night on "The Tonight Show," where they played one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut album, "Coffee," joined by the show's bandleader ?uestlove on drums. It was, like almost everyth.. more

Jul 10, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

Don’t let the name fool you. Miss Cupcake offers an incredible variety of bakery and treats for all genders and ages to accompany its distinctive cake morsels. Miss Cupcake, which got its start as a wedding and large event catering business... more

May 12, 2014 12:23 AM Dining Preview

