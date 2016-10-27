Coffee
The Milwaukee Coffee Festival Focuses on Coffee Culture and Education
We talk to TJ Sizemore, founder of The Milwaukee Coffee Festival, about the mission of the festival, Milwaukee's thriving coffee scene, and the art behind making a perfect cup of coffee.
Oct 27, 2016 12:31 AM Eric Engelbart Food 1 Comments
Cranky Al’s Brings Old- and New-School Donuts to a Revitalized Wauwatosa
Susie Brkich and Joey Carioti of Cranky Al's talk about being a part a revitalized Wauwatosa community, the importance of family and their visit from a celebrity chef.
Jun 21, 2016 2:04 PM Eric Engelbart Food
Kickapoo Coffee's Third Ward Cafe Brings Quality to the Front and Center
The opening of Kickapoo Coffee's sleek new Third Ward location marks their emergence into the Milwaukee market.
Mar 9, 2016 4:49 PM Eric Engelbart Food 1 Comments
Fuel Café to Open New Location in Walker’s Point
Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker'sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo..
Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Anodyne Coffee Partners With Radio Lifeline
Milwaukee's Anodyne Coffee recently announcedtheir financial support of Radio Lifeline, a Wisconsin-based non-profit thatprovides farmers access to information and tools in some of the most challengedcoffee growing regions in the world thr..
Jan 13, 2016 4:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee's Under-The-Radar Neighborhood Coffee Shops
We list some of our favorite one-location Milwaukee coffee shops.
Jan 12, 2016 1:41 PM Eric Engelbart Food 8 Comments
Pleasant Times at Pleasant Kafe
Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood.
Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM John Schneider Dining Out
What is Cupping?
May 8, 2015 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
7 Reasons Why I Love the Aeropress and Why You Should Too
Apr 3, 2015 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Home Brewing a Great Cup of Coffee
Have you ever gone to a coffee shop, tried whatever coffee they were brewing andthought, "Hey, I'd like to drink that at home," only to try it and have it taste worse? Nomatter how many times you brew it, you can't seem to get it right. It's ..
Mar 10, 2015 10:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Holey Moley at Miller Park
Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts is bringing together baseball and glazed goodness! Next time you catch a game at Miller Park, delicious coffee and fresh-made doughnuts will be at your #1 foam fingertips. This is Holey Moley's second location and fa..
Feb 27, 2015 8:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Osmanium Candy Introduces Gummy Old Fashioneds
Osmanium Candy follows up its interpretation of Candy Raisins with a gummy spin on a popular Wisconsin cocktail.
Jan 6, 2015 8:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink
UberDork Café
Located in Menomonee Falls, UberDork Café (N89W16750 Appleton Ave.) opened its doors Oct. 30. Proprietor Natali Heussenvisioned an all ages creative center where people can work on craft projects,play games, and learn new skills. "Eat, game, pl..
Dec 9, 2014 3:19 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
Anodyne at Milwaukee Public Market
TheAnodyne Coffee Company will open in the Milwaukee Public Market on Oct. 7. Itwill occupy a 500 square foot space at the southwest corner of the market,across from Margarita Paradise and the Spice House. The renovated space willfeature a cof..
Oct 7, 2014 2:03 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Sylvan Esso w/ Dosh @ The Pabst Theater
For the sake of one's own sanity, it's probably unwise to try to understand, with any real precision, why one act should find rapid success over another of a similar caliber. You could perhaps,
Sep 8, 2014 10:44 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Holey Moley, that’s good
Doughnuts bring to mind the dayswhen my brother and I would quickly devour the first pastry dad would buy usand then, our sweet tooth not quite satiated, ask for another. I fondly rememberthe sweet, delicious Bavarian cream, chocolate and fruit..
Aug 19, 2014 2:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Upscale Donuts in the Third Ward
It's hard to miss the symbolism in Holey Moley Coffee kknd Doughnuts opening in the former Milwaukee Cupcake Company location at 316 N. Milwaukee St. When one pastry fad tapers, there's always another to take its place. Opened in July to l...
Aug 14, 2014 1:27 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Anodyne Coffee is Coming to the Milwaukee Public Market
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company continues to expand. Last fall the company opened a second location in Walker's Point, and soon it will have a presence in the Third Ward, as it opens a stand in the Milwaukee Public Market. It will replace the Ceda..
Jul 21, 2014 3:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Watch ?uestlove Sit in With Sylvan Esso on "The Tonight Show"
Sylvan Esso made their network TV debut last night on "The Tonight Show," where they played one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut album, "Coffee," joined by the show's bandleader ?uestlove on drums. It was, like almost everyth..
Jul 10, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Small Business Owner Living Her Dream
Don't let the name fool you. Miss Cupcake offers an incredible variety of bakery and treats for all genders and ages to accompany its distinctive cake morsels. Miss Cupcake, which got its start as a wedding and large event catering business...
May 12, 2014 12:23 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview